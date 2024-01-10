PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — R.I. Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green on Wednesday expressed concern about a looming “fiscal cliff” facing schools across the state, saying it will result in budget cuts and staff layoffs.

“Districts have to make difficult choices,” Infante-Green said during a live interview on 12 News at 4. “There will be layoffs.”

The state’s top education official said cutbacks will be necessary because federal COVID relief money is drying up, meaning districts will no longer be allowed to use that funding for certain expenses including staff.

At the same time, General Assembly leaders have signaled plans to end a policy that had maintained state education aid at pre-pandemic levels despite significant declines in student enrollment. Annual funding is typically tied to a variety of factors, including student population and the concentration of multilingual learners.

“Superintendents are going to have to make cuts,” Infante-Green said. “They’re going to have to look for places where they’re going to have to have savings.”

Rhode Island isn’t alone. Infante-Green said states across the country are facing the same issue, citing Massachusetts, where Boston is making plans to close schools.

The Boston Globe reported last week that up to half of Boston public schools could close in the coming years, as the city experiences steep enrollment declines.

In Rhode Island, a report released last month showed enrollment dropped in 32 of the state’s 36 public school districts over the past five years. Overall, public school enrollment dropped 5.2% since before the pandemic, representing roughly 7,000 fewer students across Rhode Island.

“Am I worried? Absolutely,” Infante-Green said.

Some districts have already taken initial steps in anticipation of the funding gap. In Providence, Infante-Green noted there’s already a hiring freeze in place. Georgetown University’s Edunomics Lab recently estimated the capital city could be required to reduce its spending by 19% for the 2024-2025 school year.

Rhode Island’s largest school district has been under state control since 2019. But the full effects of the impending fiscal cliff will likely be felt in the upcoming months, as Providence and other communities put together their budgets for the fiscal year that begins July 1.

All districts are required to notify staff of any layoffs for next school year by June 1, according to state law.

“It’s a harsh reality,” Infante-Green said.

Kim Kalunian contributed to this report.