The sordid trail of an accused con man named Crook

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — As Marcus Crook was selling a car he may not have owned last spring, right after he bought a motorcycle with checks that would later bounce, his former attorney was facing charges he alleged Crook concocted with fake text messages.

Those events unfolded a matter of weeks before police in Florida say the Pawtucket resident took a job at a Chiefland car dealership under an assumed name, with someone else’s Social Security number.

So went the trail of the alleged con man named Crook, who was born on April Fools’ Day, about 19 years before he was arrested for the first time.

Since that first spot on his record, Crook has been arrested, charged and convicted of several crimes in a number of Rhode Island communities in connection with nearly two dozen cases, according to court records.

Christine Miller, whose daughter owned the motorcycle in question, pointed out Crook lived on Lyon Avenue at the time of the failed transaction in May.

“He just seemed like a genuinely good guy,” Miller said. “Didn’t send up any red flags initially at all.”

An executive with the Florida dealership where Crook worked as Marcus Carpenter put it another way, after Crook was jailed in Levy County for allegedly embezzling $39,500.

“He put a magic spell on [his coworkers],” the executive said, asking that his name not be used. “He really had them under his spell.”

Ryan McNelis is convinced Rhode Island State Police were also victimized by bogus text messages that implicated his brother Robert in a check fraud scheme.

“I believe state police were fooled,” McNelis said.

State police spokesperson Laura Meade Kirk insisted investigators were not “fooled” by Crook.

“We stand by our investigation and the handling of this case,” she said. “We decline any further comment.”

Miller admits Crook conned her, recalling that she listened to him talk to the financing company that held the note on her daughter’s motorcycle, believed that he paid it off and accepted a check to cover the difference in the sale price.

She said Crook also convinced her to hand over a check and cash for taxes and registration on a vehicle he said he had found for her.

Then, only weeks later, the checks bounced.

“My heart sank,” Miller said. “I’m with my daughter and I’m like, ‘Oh my God, we got conned.’ So I said, ‘I need to call the police.'”

Pawtucket police got the motorcycle back although according to Miller, it was damaged from an apparent fall.

While McNelis understands how Crook could be convincing enough to buy a motorcycle with a bad check and sell a car he didn’t own, he alleges Crook used electronic deception in the case involving McNelis’s twin brother Robert.

He was arrested by state police at Providence District Court in January in a fraud scheme involving stolen checks from the Johnston attorney’s client account.

Crook had been arrested in connection with the case last December but told state police that text messages to and from McNelis implicated the attorney.

“I had text messages back and forth between Rob and I,” Crook told Eyewitness News in February. “State police aren’t going to go arrest him on 11 counts just on the word of me.”

Or would they, the McNelis brothers have since asked.

After the charges were dismissed in October, Ryan McNelis said Atlas Investigations volunteered to examine his brother’s phone “pro bono,” taking possession of the device directly from state police.

Atlas forensic examiner Audrey Gouras said, “It came to me in a sealed evidence bag.”

She realized the device had been offline for quite a while after she charged it.

“And when I did, the first message that came up said that that phone hadn’t been back up in over 40 weeks,” Gouras said.

Gouras said her examination would detect even deleted data, adding it is “virtually impossible” to completely erase text messages from a device.

Ryan McNelis said the messages compiled in the Atlas report are a perfect match to the records from the cell phone company.

“The odds that Atlas and Sprint would miraculously come to the same number of text messages, same day, same times, is beyond Powerball odds,” McNelis said.

He believes Crook used some sort of computer app to create the bogus messages.

Kirk said there is no indication an “app” was involved in the case, and she said the agency would have no further comment when asked if investigators conducted a forensic examination of McNelis’s phone.

The now former suspect’s brother doubts they did, pointing out the device had not been turned on in about 40 weeks, which would coincide with the time of his brother’s arrest.

While Robert McNelis said he has definitely lost clients since the case broke, Miller holds no hope to recover the $1,500 she claims Crook took from her.

“I was just glad he was in jail, honestly. I was so glad he wasn’t doing it to anyone else,” Miller said. “If I don’t see that money ever again, I don’t care, if he’s behind bars and not doing this to people.”

Those “bars” are in the Levy County Jail, where Crook has resided since he was arrested in September.

At one point, he faced a dozen charges tied to what the executive of the car dealership that hired him called “a Ponzi scheme.”

He said Crook changed car sales paperwork about two dozen times since he was hired, increasing the value of various trade-ins to cover cash down payments.

“[Crook] kept the cash,” he said.

Crook is now awaiting prosecution on four counts, including identity theft and fraud-swindle to obtain property.

Levy County Jail records indicate nine other charges against Crook tied to the Chiefland crime were dismissed, but the reason is not stated.

There are also at least three open cases in Rhode Island but Florida authorities said none of them, including the case involving Miller, carry the stipulation to extradite him back to Rhode Island.

Send tips to Target 12 Investigator Walt Buteau at wbuteau@wpri.com and follow him on Twitter @wbuteau.