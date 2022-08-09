PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Amica Mutual Insurance Co. is expected to take over naming rights of the Dunkin’ Donuts Center, after two decades where the downtown facility came to be known simply as “The Dunk.”

Target 12 has confirmed the Lincoln-based insurance giant, with roughly $5.8 billion in assets, won a competitive bidding process to name the Providence entertainment facility, home to the Providence Bruins and the Providence College men’s basketball team.

The company is set to take over the contract from Dunkin’ — formerly known as Dunkin’ Donuts — which has held the naming rights since 2001 when the restaurant company signed a deal with the then-Providence Civic Center Authority.

A formal announcement is expected to be made over the next month, Target 12 has confirmed. The sources who confirmed the deal declined to be identified because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.

It remains unclear what Amica plans to name the facility, and the company did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday. The R.I. Convention Center Authority, which oversees The Dunk and the R.I. Convention Center, also did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Dunkin’ renewed its initial 10-year contract in 2011 and was paying about $500,000 per year for the naming rights.

As Target 12 first reported in March, Convention Center Authority executive director Daniel McConaghy told lawmakers negotiations were underway for the naming rights, as Dunkin’s latest contract was slated to expire the following month.

On April 1, the Convention Center Authority issued a request for proposals, soliciting offers from other companies. The Convention Center Authority has not yet disclosed who else submitted bids, but public records show interested parties submitted multiple rounds of questions about what the deal would entail.

In addition to the popular PC basketball games and the Providence Bruins, The Dunk also hosts a slew of other events throughout the year. The Convention Center Authority estimates the entire complex draws about 800,000 attendees per year, according to bidding documents.

The new naming rights deal is expected to span 10 years, with an option for the Convention Center Authority to grant an extension, according to bidding documents.

