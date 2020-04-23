Tent city pops up in Pawtucket amid COVID-19 concerns among homeless

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — The COVID-19 crisis has given rise to a tent city on Pawtucket’s riverfront, with the state providing portable toilets there and in several other parts of the state to help the homeless community.

The collection of large tents, piles of trash and other debris mounting along the Seekonk River is visible from Division Street, as roughly 60 people have set up tents and makeshift shelters amid the public health crisis, according to eyewitnesses.

The makeshift camp has emerged amid concerns among Rhode Islanders experiencing homelessness that the virus is spreading through congregate living settings, including local shelters.

According to R.I. Coalition for the Homeless Executive Director Caitlin Frumerie, people living in the tents are also likely those who could no longer “double-up” in apartments with friends or family who are now trying to social distance.

Frumerie pointed out another potential factor: there are more unsheltered people experiencing homelessness in the state, according to an annual survey taken in January, indicating that the total has doubled to just over 120 during the past year.

Portable toilets and washing stations have been placed in 20 locations across the state and are serviced three times a week by a state vendor, according to R.I. Office of Housing and Community Development spokesperson Brian Hodge.

“The state’s homeless population, often times with underlying health conditions, are one of the most vulnerable groups to the virus,” Hodge said in an email. “The need to wash hands frequently is recommended to avoid the spread of the virus.”

Hodge has not responded to a request for the taxpayer cost of the toilet service or where the 20 sanitation stations are located.

While there appears to be at least one Pawtucket-branded trash can near the toilet at the Seekonk River site, there are also several piles of garbage and debris scattered in a nearby wooded area.

A number of business owners and residents who did not want to be identified said they are concerned about sanitiation issues involving the trash, and the potential undetected COVID-19 infections in the outdoor congregate living area.

Frumerie said while she understands those concerns, she emphasized the people would rather not be there either.

“I don’t think any of us want someone to live in a tent. We want them to have a home,” Frumerie said. “So I guess I would call those people who are just as upset as I am that people have to live outside and say come join us at the State House and ask for more resources.”

Frumerie was not sure where other outdoor homeless communities have developed during the crisis.

As the public health crisis continues to wreak havoc across the state, the coalition has released a projection model that predicts 473 Rhode Islanders experiencing homelessness could test positive for COVID-19 within the next six months. More than 50 might need hospitalization and eight could die, according to the model created by researchers at University of Pennsylvania, Boston University School of Social Work and UCLA.

The model also projected 800 people experiencing homelessness will require

some level of emergency accommodations due to the virus.

According to the coalition, reducing the number of people experiencing homelessness in congregate living settings is one step that could “decelerate the spread” in that community.

The organization credited Gov. Gina Raimondo for arranging for some shelter for residents to transfer to a hotel.

Send tips to Target 12 Investigator Walt Buteau at wbuteau@wpri.com and follow him on Twitter @wbuteau.

