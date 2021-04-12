Target 12 on WPRI.com

Target 12: Disaster Loans

Several months ago, Target 12 made a bombshell discovery: millions of dollars in federal loans given to fake businesses across Rhode Island, with dozens of unsuspecting victims.

Now, with another round of stimulus money out the door — have safeguards been put into place? Or will Target 12 find more victims?

What’s being done to protect you from another wave of fraud?

Find out as Target 12 investigates Disaster Loans this Wednesday on 12 News starting at 5.

Get caught up with this Target 12 Investigation:

Fake farms and fraud tied to SBA disaster loan program in RI »
Find out if your address was used for SBA disaster loan in RI »
Feds investigating fraud tied to SBA disaster loan program in RI »

