Target 12: Disaster Loans

1. Slowly, unevenly, but palpably, Rhode Island is moving toward a return to normal life. Driving that is the increasing immunization of the population against COVID-19: the number of Rhode Islanders at least partially vaccinated surpassed 400,000 on Friday, and state officials expect 70% of adults to have at least one shot by mid-May. As Dr. Alexander-Scott put it during Thursday's briefing, "If you want to go to that wedding that's on the calendar for this summer, get vaccinated and encourage all those who are attending the wedding to do the same." Proms and graduations will be held this spring, albeit with masks and "pod dancing." The Newport Jazz and Folk Festivals say music lovers will be back at Fort Adams this summer, though capacity will be limited. The Providence Warwick Convention & Visitors Bureau just launched a Meet in RI campaign asking local companies and groups to host a future meeting, convention or other event in-state. Still, there's a long way to go. Hotel tax revenue was down 44% in January compared with last year, while meal-and-beverage tax revenue was down 16%. Employment in accommodation and food services is still 23% below a year ago; 35% of jobs in arts, entertainment and recreation have disappeared. "It's been catastrophic," PPAC CEO Lynn Singleton said on this week's Newsmakers. Singleton is hoping he can raise the curtain on PPAC's first full-scale production since the pandemic by October, but that will depend on both the health situation and the comfort level of theatergoers. "That's the $64,000 question," he said. "How fast will people come back?"

2. Even as Washington turns its attention to President Biden's infrastructure and tax proposals, signs of his $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act are starting to be seen locally. Lynn Singleton joined Senator Reed on Thursday at PPAC to promote the law's $16.25 billion Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program -- although, alas, the SBA website to submit applications crashed immediately. (Singleton says PPAC is ready to submit its paperwork once the website is back up.) The Rhode Island Foundation announced a 15-member panel to brainstorm ideas for Rhode Island's $1.1 billion Coronavirus State Fiscal Recovery Fund allocation, working with RIPEC and the Economic Progress Institute. And in Providence, Steph Machado spotted six new city jobs tucked into the 2020-21 budget that will help City Hall figure out how to spend well over $131 million.