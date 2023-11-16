SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — A Tiverton man out on bond related to unusual breaking and entering cases out of Providence is back in custody for similar offenses.

This time, police arrested 33-year-old Benjamin Nadrowski for an incident at a luxury apartment complex in Seekonk.

Police say around 4:30 a.m. last Monday, residents of the complex woke up to find a man with a flashlight attempting to break in through a window where children were sleeping.

One of the children screamed, according to police, so the suspect left and drove off, but he didn’t get too far.

When police arrived, they said they found a man wandering around behind the building with his belt and pants zipper undone. He identified himself as Benjamin Nadrowski.

Police said he told them he does deliveries at the complex and was there to pick through the trash.

Benjamin Nadrowski (Photo: East Providence Police Department)

Officers learned he had been spotted wandering in the area before. He wasn’t arrested in those instances, but reports were taken, according to police.

When Nadrowski was arrested last Monday, police also reported that he smelled of alcohol.

He eventually told police he wanted to break into the apartment because “he was looking for drugs,” and “emphasized he was not there to kidnap or harm any children,” according to an arrest report obtained by Target 12.

He also told police he “was a recovering user of drugs and has been sober for a while.”

The incident is not Nadrowski’s first brush with the law.

In July, police in East Providence charged him with disorderly conduct after a report that he was found peering into a woman’s window. Court records show he pleaded no contest the following month and was sentenced to probation.

Nadrowski had been arrested in Providence a month before that after several reports of homes being broken into. In one instance, he was accused of stealing adult novelty items from bedrooms that he told police he intended to give as a birthday gift.

A judge in Taunton District Court ordered Nadrowski held without bail as a possible danger to society.

He was scheduled to be arraigned in the Providence cases on Thursday, but the hearing never happened because he had been remanded into custody in Massachusetts.

Nadrowski is facing several charges, including a felony count of unarmed burglary.

He has been held at the Bristol County House of Corrections since last Monday.

Alexandra Leslie (aleslie@wpri.com) is a Target 12 investigative reporter covering Providence and more for 12 News.