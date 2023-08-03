EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Tiverton man who police say admitted to breaking into homes in Providence earlier this summer to steal sex toys has been arrested again.

A police report obtained by Target 12 shows police in East Providence responded to an apartment complex on July 21 after a 28-year-old woman reported seeing a suspicious man outside her apartment sometime after 9 p.m.

The woman told police she was changing her daughter’s diaper when she saw a man standing outside her daughter’s bedroom window.

She says she screamed and before the man ran, he peered into the window one more time, according to the report.

Police said they later identified the suspect as 32-year-old Benjamin Nadrowski and met up with him at a local restaurant for questioning.

Nadrowski admitted the woman had seen him in the window, but said he had been exercising in the area, according to the report. He also told police he was familiar with the complex because he’d made food deliveries there in the past, police said.

Nadrowski denied peering into the window and told police he was just smoking a cigarette there, according to report.

But police said a witness told officers he noticed Nadrowski get out of a burgundy Toyota with a female passenger inside before going over to the apartment window to look inside.

Police said both the woman and the male witness identified Nadrowski as the man they saw peering through the window. When Nadrowski was interviewed, police said his description and vehicle matched what witnesses told them, so they arrested him and charged him with disorderly conduct.

Police body-worn camera obtained by Target 12 shows some of the encounter. Nadrowski denied that he peered into the window.

“I wasn’t looking into anybody’s windows, I swear to God!” Nadrowski told police in the video.

Police also told Target 12 they received a report of a suspicious person in the area a few nights prior to Nadrowski’s arrest, but they didn’t locate anyone at that time. Nadrowski is just facing the one disorderly conduct charge in East Providence at this time.

The East Providence arrest wasn’t Nadrowski’s first run-in with the law.

The 32-year-old was arrested in Providence earlier this summer after police uncovered an unusual string of breaking and entering cases. Police allege Nadrowski broke into bedrooms and stole a total of three adult novelty items.

When interviewed by police, police said he told officers he intended to give the novelties to a friend as a birthday gift.

Nadrowski had been out on bail from the Providence case. The East Providence charge resulted in him violating the conditions of his release, so a judge last month ordered him held without bail. He was sent to the ACI.