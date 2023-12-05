PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Several high-profile crooks including the woman who posed as a Marine with cancer in a notorious stolen-valor case are now eligible for reduced sentences thanks to a new federal rule.

Rhode Island U.S. District Court has begun issuing letters to notify criminals who qualify under the new sentencing reduction rule passed by the U.S. Sentencing Commission in August.

The rule retroactively gives qualifying criminals a break on prison time, especially those who lack a prior history of breaking the law.

Federal officials have already sent letters to three white-collar criminals in Rhode Island, including Sarah Jane Cavanaugh, an East Greenwich woman who pleaded guilty earlier this year after investigators discovered she’d stolen the identity of a Marine with cancer.

Using the stolen identity in what’s known as a “stolen-valor case,” Cavanaugh admitted to fraudulently collecting a quarter million dollars over five years from charitable donations and employee benefit programs.

“Sarah Cavanaugh’s conduct in the course of her scheme is nothing short of appalling,” Rhode Island U.S. Attorney Zachary Cunha said at the time.

Cavanaugh — who was sentenced to six years behind bars — is currently scheduled to be released from prison in December 2027, according to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons.

The second convicted criminal notified so far is Sarah Gaulin, who was convicted of embezzling more than $740,000 from a Rhode Island law firm in 2021. A former bookkeeper, Gaulin admitted to making checks meant for the law firm payable to herself and spending the funds on personal expenses, including rent, car payments and credit card debts.

Gaulin has already been released to live at a residential re-entry center, more commonly known as a halfway house, and is scheduled to be released from there next September, according to the BOP.

The third person to receive a letter is Juan Hicks, a former IT director at a Warwick company who bilked his employer of more than $1 million. He was sentenced to nearly three years in prison in August, and he’s currently scheduled to be released in December 2025.

Federal court officials expect to issue four more notifications later this week, although it wasn’t immediately clear who would receive the letters. And other criminals who feel like they qualify under the new rule are allowed to seek sentence reductions on their own.

At least one high-profile defendant has already proactively sought an early release under the new regulation. Raymond Anderson, who was one of the five men who took part in the execution-style murder of a young man and woman at a Johnston golf course in 2000, filed a motion in October seeking his immediate release from a federal prison in Indiana.

Anderson was not the gunman in the carjacking and murder of Jason Burgeson and Amy Shute and cooperated in the prosecution of the other defendants. U.S. District Judge William Smith has given prosecutors until Dec. 26 to respond to Anderson’s motion.

But receiving a letter doesn’t mean the criminals will automatically receive a reduced sentenced.

The recipients must file a motion to the court within 30 days with specific information, including their past criminal history, how their sentencing was determined and a summary of their behavior since being convicted, “including any public safety considerations.”

Criminals convicted of terrorism, sex offenses, gun-related offenses, hate crimes and any other action that resulted in death are not eligible for reduced sentences.

In a statement, Rhode Island U.S. Attorney spokesperson Jim Martin said the government would “respond to any motion for sentence reduction consistent with the law, the terms of any plea agreement entered by a defendant, and our obligation to vigorously advocate for the victims of crime.”

“As these matters remain in litigation, any further comment will be made in our public court statements,” he added.

Eli Sherman (esherman@wpri.com) is a Target 12 investigative reporter for 12 News. Connect with him on Twitter and on Facebook.