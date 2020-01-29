State police question Convention Center board member about Mattiello

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — State police have interviewed a veteran Rhode Island Convention Center board member regarding whether House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello threatened retaliation over a personnel investigation at the facility involving the speaker’s friend, Target 12 has learned.

Paul MacDonald — a longtime union leader who has been on the Convention Center Authority board since 1991 — was among those connected to the scandal interviewed this week by state police investigators, multiple sources tell Target 12. Convention Center Authority executive director James McCarvill was also interviewed.

Sources say Mattiello confronted MacDonald about the investigation into Paul Demers, the Convention Center’s director of security and an old friend of Mattiello’s. As Target 12 first reported two weeks ago, Demers and a second Convention Center executive, Amanda Marzullo Wilmouth, have been under internal scrutiny since last year.

The sources said Mattiello expressed frustration about Demers’s situation, but was told the matter was in the hands of the outside company that runs the Convention Center, ASM Global. The conversation was described as tense.

After the speaker’s conversation with MacDonald, the Mattiello-controlled Joint Committee on Legislative Services (JCLS) went on to order an unusual audit of the Convention Center in a letter dated Dec. 23. But Mattiello has strongly denied that the audit was ordered as retaliation.

The state police declined to comment. The Convention Center Authority’s leaders sent a letter to the agency on Friday requesting a formal investigation into why Mattiello wanted the audit, and investigators were at the State House on Monday and Tuesday.

MacDonald, Demers, Marzullo and McCarvill could not immediately be reached for comment.

Asked Wednesday about when Mattiello spoke to MacDonald and what message he relayed regarding Demers, Mattiello spokesperson Larry Berman sent Target 12 a one-sentence statement: “Speaker Mattiello meets with Paul MacDonald and many others on a regular basis on a wide variety of topics.”

Berman confirmed two top Mattiello lieutenants — Leo Skenyon, the speaker’s chief of staff, and Frank Montanaro Jr., executive director of JCLS — spoke with state police investigators at the State House on Tuesday when they visited to inspect the JCLS offices, which have been undergoing an emergency renovation attributed to a mold problem.

“Frank Montanaro and Leo Skenyon had a conversation yesterday with two State Police detectives in the busy basement hallway and they showed them the JCLS office, which has been vacated,” Berman said in an email. “No other topics were discussed.”

Mattiello himself offered slightly more detail about his conversations regarding Demers earlier this month during an interview on WPRI 12’s Newsmakers. “I inquired of one person and I was told that it was basically a personnel matter and I had no other involvement with that,” Mattiello said. He declined to identify MacDonald as the person he spoke with, calling it “a private conversation.”

“I just simply inquired what was going on — I was told it was a personnel matter and I’ve had no other involvement,” Mattiello said, adding, “I ran into someone in the hallway — ‘So, by the way, what’s going on?’ Nothing particularly unusual.”

As fallout continued from the Convention Center scandal, Mattiello was seen Wednesday having lunch with Gov. Gina Raimondo at the Providence restaurant Cafe Nuovo along with their chiefs of staff. It’s unclear what the two were discussing.

