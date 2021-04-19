State health agency refuses to give Slater Hospital docs to lawmakers

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – The new head of the embattled Eleanor Slater Hospital has refused a lawmaker’s request for legal documents that could shed light on whether the state improperly billed Medicaid for years, claiming the information is shielded because of “attorney-client privilege.”

Senate Oversight Committee Chairman Louis DiPalma sent a request April 5 to R.I. Executive Office of Health and Human Services Secretary Womazetta Jones, asking her to share all work produced by Manatt, Phelps & Phillips LLP, a law firm hired in November 2019.

Sen. Louis DiPalma (center) (WPRI/File)

“In order to do our job in oversight, we need to make sure we have all the relevant facts and data,” said the Middletown Democrat. “This information from Manatt, I believe, has relevant facts and data.”

According to several documents obtained by Target 12, Jones hired the California-based law firm for $380,000 to examine potential legal issues related to Medicaid billing at the R.I. Department of Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities and Hospitals, which oversees Eleanor Slater.

Jones told procurement officers at the time that an outside law firm was required because “State attorneys do not possess the expertise to review the Medicare and Medicaid coding.”

The findings of that work have since remained under wrap, and on April 8, Jones denied DiPalma’s request through her attorney.

“At the request of Secretary Womazetta Jones, I am writing to confirm that EOHHS invokes its attorney-client privilege with Manatt and thus, declines to submit attorney-client communications to the Senate Oversight Committee, which would obviate said privilege,” EOHHS executive legal counsel Lisa Martinelli wrote in the response.

A few months before the law firm was hired, a state employee had raised concerns that Rhode Island was not complying with federal law that prohibits the state from having more psychiatric patients than medical patients at the hospital, among other issues.

Secretary Womazetta Jones (WPRI/File)

Almost immediately, state officials stopped billing Medicaid for reimbursements, a decision that has since cost Rhode Island more than $100 million in state money. That far exceeds past financial blunders by the state, including the infamous 38 Studios deal with former Red Sox pitcher Curt Schilling that left taxpayers on the hook to pay back tens of millions.

It’s possible some portion of the Eleanor Slater money could be recouped retroactively: Medicaid last month approved a state plan to restart billing for certain patients. But reimbursements remain on pause as the hospital continues to review eligibility.

In a carefully worded memo dated March 28, state Medicaid director Benjamin Shaffer avoided ever saying the state had improperly billed the federal government. But he underscored that Rhode Island was compliant as of February 2020 – four months after the law firm was hired.

Shaffer argued the state could now resume billing, but he warned that Eleanor Slater “would no longer be able to receive” Medicaid funding if psychiatric patients exceeded medical patients. He also highlighted that court-ordered psychiatric patients are not ever eligible for federal funding, which was also raised as a potential billing issue in 2019.

Eleanor Slater provides care to patients who are ordered there through the judicial system for criminal or civil reasons.

“Court-ordered forensic patients are not eligible for [Medicaid funding],” Shaffer wrote in the memo.

The U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has not responded to multiple questions from Target 12 about whether the federal agency was ever informed of the allegations of improper billing, and why it hasn’t since audited the hospital. In an email Thursday, CMS spokesperson Yvonne Hylton requested more time to respond, but has since declined to provide a timeline.

“We are still working on receiving approvals to the response to your inquiry and are going to need additional time,” Hylton wrote on Monday when pressed for a response.

The billing issue is esoteric, but it’s at the root of a bitter feud between union groups and administrators that has pushed the hospital into the headlines for several months.

Attorney General Peter Neronha (WPRI/File)

As Target 12 reported earlier this month, R.I. Attorney General Peter Neronha has launched an investigation into the hospital. A doctor there accused a union leader of threatening him. BHDDH’s former director Kathryn Power, who was brought in by former Gov. Gina Raimondo to help fix the system, resigned due to a personal issue. And at least one union has voted “no confidence” in the hospital’s current administrative leadership.

Gov. Dan McKee, who has tasked Jones with overseeing the hospital and BHDDH, said last week he’s going to reevaluate the plan he proposed as part of his fiscal year 2021-22 state budget that would downsize and restructure the hospital. The plan included $65 million to build a new nursing home-like facility at its Zambarano unit in Burrillville, along with the elimination of 100 full-time positions.

Instead, he’s charged Jones – who also continues to serve as health and human services secretary – to conduct a new review of “departmental policy, operations, staffing and quality standards of care.”

“As part of this review, the secretary will also be doing an assessment and re-evaluation of departmental plans and proposals that were developed during the prior administration,” McKee spokesperson Matt Sheaff wrote in an email, specifically citing a Raimondo-commissioned report created by the consulting firm Alvarez and Marsal. (That firm has been the focus of much scrutiny since McKee took over from Raimondo last month.)

That report was the basis for McKee’s budget proposal, but he said through Sheaff that the plan should now be put on hold “so that we can have real and thoughtful dialogue and engagement with the community stakeholders, and the General Assembly on what the best solutions are to provide high quality care that meets the needs of Rhode Islanders.”

In the General Assembly, McKee’s decision to slow down the process was met with praise across the aisle. Republicans Rep. David Place and Sen. Jessica de la Cruz have opposed the ongoing effort to downsize the facility. Both lawmakers represent the Burrillville area where Zambarano is located.

Sen. Jessica de la Cruz (Courtesy/RI General Assembly)

“This is great news!” Cruz tweeted Friday. “Today’s announcement from [McKee] is a hopeful sign for many families and residents at Zam Hospital.”

DiPalma, meanwhile, continues to seek more information related to the Manatt contract. Jones through her attorney has argued the law firm did not prepare a “final contract or other document that would ultimately become public, but rather, a complex billing compliance issue at ESH to which Manatt rendered legal advice in order to become compliant and resume federal financial participation.”

DiPalma has since filed an Access to Public Records Act request for the information and he told Target 12 the Office of Health and Human Services is mandated to respond by Wednesday.

If denied the information again, DiPalma said he plans to appeal the decision to the attorney general.

“We’re doing our job, which is surveillance and oversight,” he said.