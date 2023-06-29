PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — When a R.I. State Police task force arrested Nolbertico Caba last month, police said they seized hundreds of grams of synthetic narcotics and 18 devices that turn semi-automatic handguns into fully automatic machine guns.

The so-called “Glock switches” or “sear switches” are popping up more often in gun seizures across the state and country, which Rhode Island U.S. Attorney Zachary Cunha said means its becoming a focus of his office heading into summer months when crime typically increases.

“When that weapon is rendered fully automatic it is essentially spraying bullets,” Cunha told Target 12 during an interview earlier this week. “It’s very difficult to control the likelihood of those bullets going astray and potentially causing catastrophic injury increases greatly.”

Rhode Island’s top federal prosecutor said he’s been meeting with local, state and federal law enforcement agencies in recent months to come up with different strategies to tamp down on what he sees as an emerging threat to public safety. The effort is tied to a nationwide initiative called Project Safe Neighborhoods, which is designed to identify “the most pressing violent crime problems in a community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them,” according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Cunha said addressing gun violence remains a top priority of his office, highlighting cases such as the recent conviction of Ronald Andruchuk as evidence it’s needed. The Burrillville man was hit with federal charges after law enforcement found 211 firearms, a flamethrower and thousands of rounds of ammunition in the home he shared with his wife and children. Police responded to his house after neighbors complained he was recklessly firing weapons on his property.

Federal investigators said Andruchuk purchased 169 firearms from federally licensed dealers over four months and withheld from them he’d previously admitted to having a substance abuse problem in 2018 when he was arrested in Cranston. He was sentenced to more than five years in prison in April.

“Our state, like the rest of our society, is awash in firearms,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Ronald Gendron wrote in a sentencing memo at the time. “While lawful and responsible firearm purchase, possession, and use is enshrined in the United States Constitution, Ronald Andruchuk’s criminal conduct in this case does not enjoy that protection.”

Cunha said the heightened focus on gun violence has helped drive down most violent crimes, adding shootings have declined to 44 so far this year in Providence compared to roughly 80 at the same time last year. Providence police have seized 143 firearms so far this year, following a record 260 firearms taken off the street last year in the capital city.

Cunha said he’s encouraged by the trends so far, but he’s nonetheless wary those numbers could soar over the next few months, as it’s common for violence to increase during the summer.

“Historically coming into the summer months one thing we know is we tend to see, or there is a threat, of an increase in violent crime,” Cunha said. “You have more people out in the community, in congregate settings and it’s not uncommon to see an uptick in shootings and violent crimes.”

The Glock switches are a relatively new challenge to public safety in Rhode Island, Cunha added, explaining the poker chip-sized devices are easy to order over the internet or make with a 3D printer. And with a 15 minute YouTube tutorial, Cunha said criminals are using the illegal components to convert handguns into machine guns — especially when they’re using high-capacity magazines.

“When I see an uptick in the number of those devices that have been found in arrests or executions of search warrants, that is a concern,” he said.

In the early morning of Jan. 1, state police responded to an incident on Interstate 95 and said they found Christian Charro of Cumberland had crashed a BMW near Providence. Police said Charro was intoxicated and they found a Glock 21 loaded with a 13 round magazine.

“Further checks of the firearm confirmed it to be equipped with an auto conversion or ‘switch’ and was found to be capable of firing fully automatic,” Trooper Tyler Adams wrote in a report.

Cunha said it’s these types of car-stop discoveries are exactly why they’re looking to leverage resources at the different levels of government to try and address the issue before it escalates.

“There is a definite uptick,” he said. “Given the impact they can have, it’s an area of concern.”

