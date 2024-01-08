SOUTH KINGSTOWN (WPRI) — The first significant snowstorm of the season came and went, but no town plow drove down Sabbatia Trail in South Kingstown.

About 10 homes are scattered along the dirt road between Routes 2 and 110.

Cheryl Swartz has lived near Worden Pond since the 1980s, and since that time, she said the town has always plowed their road.

“We were told the roads were maintained by the town because they were built so long ago,” she explained.

But things changed last year, when the town decided it would no longer plow its private roads. Swartz received a letter in the mail in June informing residents the town would stop maintaining the roads starting in October.

“They’ve been plowing us out for 72 years,” she said. “How come all of a sudden this is an issue?”

Since then, according to Swartz, her homeowners’ association has not been able to find a replacement plow service.

“They’re already busy,” she said. “And because these are dirt roads, some of the snow-plowing people have said, ‘It’s too dangerous for me. I might ruin my equipment.'”

Swartz said another challenge is that residents are not sure who exactly owns the private road. She believes it was handed over to the town at some point.

“We know that none of us own the roads, because it’s in none of our deeds,” she said.

She said they’re consulting with an attorney to try to get answers.

Swartz is calling on town leaders to give private road residents six months to figure things out. She’s concerned about the safety of her neighbors, some of whom are in their 90’s.

“There’s a lot of safety issues, along with having to come up with the money to do this,” she added.

12 News reached out to the town manager and town council for comment, but did not hear back.

