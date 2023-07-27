CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — It’s a change advocates have been demanding for years.

Starting Sunday, a 30 day limit will be imposed on how long inmates can be held in solitary confinement at the ACI.

The ACLU of Rhode Island said inmates in solitary confinement would spend 22 to 24 hours a day in their cells, in some cases for a year or more.

Brandon Robinson served 15 years at the ACI for murder and robbery. He was placed in solitary confinement for 90 days followed by eight months in the high-security facility after he got into a couple of fights.

He describes solitary confinement as “torture.”

“For me it was like, you’re just hearing people screaming, hearing people lose it,” he told Target 12. “It’s torture in itself. I started to deteriorate.”

Robinson is now a campaign manager and lobbyist for the Stop Torture RI campaign, which is working to put an end to the long-term use of solitary confinement in the state.

He said long periods of time in those cells can have a serious impact on your mental health, which is a concern shared by the United Nations.

“You may see lines on the wall for people counting their days, you might see somebody’s name on there saying they loved someone,” Robinson said. “You might see blood, you might see all kinds of different things.”

Rhode Island Department of Corrections (RIDOC) spokesperson J.R. Ventura declined Target 12’s request for an interview.

But in an email, Ventura said they have not had solitary confinement in the state for decades. Instead they have what they call “disciplinary confinement.”

“Inmates here do not experience prolonged isolation for punishment,” Ventura wrote. “It is simply something we do not do here. The restrictive housing model used at RIDOC is a far cry from the outdated and ineffective practice of solitary confinement.”

However Sonja Deyoe, a counsel working with the ACLU of Rhode Island, pushed back.

She argues disciplinary confinement is just solitary confinement by another name.

Deyoe told Target 12 these policy changes have been brought on by three years of litigation.

“It isn’t that individuals won’t be held accountable for what they’ve done,” Deyoe said. “It’s more that as a society we have an obligation to try to assist these individuals to get better.”

In fact, the ACLU’s lawsuit, filed on behalf of ACI inmate Richard Paiva, accuses RIDOC of violating a court-ordered policy known as the Morris Rules, which were adopted in the 1970s.

The ACLU said the rules mandated through the consent decree limited solitary confinement to 30 days at the ACI.

The new policy for disciplinary confinement assigns different lengths of time to certain offenses. The longest a person can be in disciplinary confinement is 30 days, which would be for a Class 1 offense.

“Those are the most serious: assault of a correctional officer, using a weapon to attempt to hurt another inmate,” Deyoe explained.

For other serious offenses, like aiding in the assault of a corrections officer, the limit will be set at 15 days for solitary confinement.

A new program called restorative housing will also be established, which will be a three-step process that will help transition inmates back into general population after their time in disciplinary confinement ends.

Deyoe said inmates will have access to more time outside their cells and education opportunities.

“They’ll have tablets, radios, the ability to receive psychiatric services, training,” she said. “All sorts of things that should help them to better adjust to life in prison and hopefully better adjust when they are released.”

One factor Deyoe said needs figured out is what these policy changes mean for the women’s population in the prison, as well as people with severe and persistent mental illness.

She said those details are still being worked on as mediation talks continue between RIDOC and the ACLU.

But with these policies set to take effect Sunday, Robinson feels the state is taking a step in the right direction, one he hopes will eventually be backed up by legislation.

“We still want to get this passed through legislation because anything could happen where any other director can come through and swipe the pen, change the rules and bring it back to what it was,” Robinson said.

Efforts to limit solitary confinement in the state have spanned years. Most recently, a bill was introduced in the R.I. Senate this year that would limit restrictive housing penalties to 15 days.

That bill, however, did not pass.

While Robinson continues to support legislative efforts on Smith Hill, he’s also working on his Master’s degree at Roger Williams University and working for OpenDoors.

The nonprofit organization, based out of Providence, helped him transition out of the ACI in 2017.

“I feel that I could be used as an example of when an individual is afforded the opportunities to participate in rehabilitative programming and educational programming,” Robinson said.

Now, he’s helping others do the same through his own non-profit: the Juvenile Delinquency Prevention Initiative. Robinson’s organization offers mentorship and resources to at-risk youth in Rhode Island.