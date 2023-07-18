PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – A Providence police officer who was seen on a social media video apparently asleep behind the wheel of his cruiser has been placed on desk duty pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

Officer Jeann Lugo was seen in the video slumped in the driver’s seat of the police car in a nighttime video posted to Facebook with the title “Long night in the city of Providence.” The video has since been removed.

Lugo was acquitted in November of a simple assault charge after an abortion rally at the State House where he punched Jennifer Rourke, who he was running against for state senate. The incident was captured on video.

Providence Police Col. Oscar Perez said they have seen the sleeping video and are investigating the incident.

“That officer has been placed on administrative duty,” Perez said. “Internal affairs is involved and they will do an investigation and at that point we’ll make a decision.”

He declined to comment further, citing the prohibition on public statements for incidents that fall under the Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights, or LEOBOR.

Under the law, Lugo was suspended for 10 days without pay for the punching episode at the State House.

The department had sought Lugo’s termination, but in April a three-member LEOBOR panel – made up of other members of law enforcement — voted unanimously to overturn the Providence Police Department’s efforts to fire Lugo, and instead handed down the suspension.

Lugo was a Republican candidate for state senate at the time of the incident, while Rourke was running for the same seat as a Democrat.

At trial, Lugo told the court he used police-trained “strike techniques” on Rourke, who was restraining him during the melee. The judge found Lugo’s actions were in line with keeping public order and therefore justified.

A call to Lugo’s attorney was not immediately returned.