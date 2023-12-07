PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Vanishing messages, videos, and posts are some of Snapchat’s most popular features. But sometimes the content is snatched up before it disappears — and becomes evidence in a criminal case.

A federal search warrant filed in U.S. District Court in Providence late last month as part of a in a firearms prosecution was littered with images that federal agents snagged from a suspect’s Snapchat account before they vanished.

The social media posts and messages were central to securing the court-authorized search warrant for an apartment in Woonsocket, where investigators say they seized firearms belonging to a convicted felon.

Jose Marrero, 35, of Woonsocket, was indicted on six counts, including with possession of a machine gun in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and with intent to distribute fentanyl and cocaine.

An ATF evidence photo.

In an affidavit in the case, ATF Special Agent Eric Mercer said Snapchat is known to be popular among criminals, “because Snapchat offers messages which disappear from public view after a proscribed amount of time.”

“It is also ideal for discussing the transfer of contraband with suppliers, customers, and co-conspirators,” he wrote, “who naturally seek to minimize the amount of information publicly available about their illicit activities.”

The government argued that was the situation with Marrero, who posted multiple pictures and videos of firearms on his Snapchat account “bangbanggomez69.” The problem for Marrero, investigators said, was he had twice been convicted in felony drug-dealing cases in Rhode Island, and served two years in prison.

Jose Marrero (photo: R.I. Dept. of Corrections)

Those convicted of a felony are prohibited from owning a firearm.

“Marrero used his Snapchat account to post pictures and videos of himself and others in his presence possessing various firearms, including firearms with machine gun conversion devices affixed to them,” Mercer wrote.

Investigators also reviewed messages Marrero allegedly sent others where he admitted because of his criminal history, “his lady” has a license to carry a firearm. Mercer said their investigation indicates Marrero would use his girlfriend as a straw-purchaser. (The woman has not been charged.) A straw purchase is when someone legally purchases a gun for someone who can’t.

On Nov. 30, investigators conducted a search of the Woonsocket apartment where they say Marrero was living with his girlfriend, and found many of the weapons he flaunted on Snapchat. Marrero’s girlfriend told agents she had purchased some of the guns for herself, but then stopped answering their questions after they probed further.

Along with three semiautomatic handguns, dozens of rounds of ammunition and a magazine stuffed with 46 rounds, investigators found a so-called “Glock switch,” or sears switch, that turns weapons into machine guns.

A video that agents snagged from Marrero’s Snapchat account shows a hooded figure firing a gun apparently equipped with the switch, because the “rate of fire, based on the audio and video, is consistent with a machine gun, firing automatically.”

At his initial appearance in federal court last week, prosecutors asked for Marrero to be detained, but U.S. Magistrate Judge Patricia Sullivan released him on a $10,000 unsecured bond.

The next day, a federal grand jury handed down the six-count indictment. Marrero is scheduled to be arraigned on Dec. 11.