Small businesses, closed for weeks, struggle to pay April rent

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Susan Benzuly’s spa and cosmetics shop has been closed for 16 days.

“It’s really scary right now,” said Benzuly, the owner of Evolve Apothecary and Spa on Hope Street in Providence. “I know we’ll be closed for the month of April. Whether we can open in May or not is to be seen.”

Benzuly said her business will not be able to pay the April rent on time. For now, she said her landlord is working with her.

“My landlord and I have had an open dialogue,” Benzuly said. “Of course they would like to be paid as soon as possible because they have their own businesses, they’re just as dependent on income as we are.”

Because her employees have direct contact with clients, Benzuly closed her spa in mid-March because of the COVID-19 pandemic. A few days later, Mayor Jorge Elorza closed a long list of businesses including spas and salons, followed quickly by a statewide order by Gov. Gina Raimondo on March 22.

Benzuly’s spa appears to be just shy of qualifying for Raimondo’s new program announced Wednesday, which would provide a short term “bridge loan” for businesses with 10 employees or fewer as they wait for further assistance from the federal government.

Evolve has 14 employees, Benzuly said. They were all laid off when the spa closed two weeks ago.

“I don’t have work for massage therapists or aestheticians or waxers to do right now,” Benzuly said.

Many restaurants and retailers have been getting creative, selling products online or offering curbside pickup and delivery while their physical doors are closed. Benzuly said her spa is selling some of its cosmetic products remotely, but most of its services — like massages and facials — simply can’t be done.

And she says she was dealt another blow when her liability insurance — which typically covers business interruption — said closure due to a pandemic did not qualify for coverage.

“It’s impossible” to pay the bills, Benzuly said. “We have no money coming in.”

Landlords across the state are handling the crisis in different ways.

Buff Chace, the Providence developer whose firm Cornish Associates owns residential and commercial properties, said he would waive rent for certain tenants.

“In consideration of the unprecedented challenges facing our retail community, Cornish Associates has offered each of our retail and restaurant tenants rent forgiveness for the month of April,” Chace said in a statement.

Joe Paolino, the former mayor of Providence who owns dozens of residential and commercial buildings, said he’s working with the “small mom-and-pop shops” on a case-by-case basis to give extensions or payment plans if they can’t make rent.

“I don’t want anybody to lose a night’s sleep because some landlord is being aggressive with them,” Paolino said.

He said he will not be evicting anyone who can’t pay rent because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But he said one tenant — which he would not yet name — has made the financial decision to close his business.

Paolino said he was working with his bank, which so far has been flexible about his mortgage payments. And he had this message for other property owners: “If any landlord doesn’t want to be flexible during this time, then that’s not what Rhode Island is all about.”

Not every landlord is being as flexible, according to multiple people who spoke with Target 12 on condition of anonymity out of concern about retaliation from landlords.

A business owner who rents space in Pawtucket’s Hope Artiste Village, owned by Urban Smart Growth, said their rent is still due between the 1st and 5th of the month.

The tenant shared an email sent by the property manager on Wednesday: “Any payments made after the 5th of the month will result in a 5% late fee,” the email said.

Jacqueline DuBose, the regional manager for Urban Smart Growth, said the email is automatically sent on the first of the month, but did not dispute its contents.

“We cannot cease to send rent statements on the first day of each month,” DuBose said in an email. “Hope Artiste Village has ensured that when a tenant falls behind in rent the first course of action can never be filing an eviction in court.”

She said the company is “open to discussing any issues” with tenants on a case-by-case basis.

“To that end, most tenants have a mediation clause in their lease which indicates that both the tenant and landlord will enter into a discussion with a third party to address any issues at which there is disagreement,” DuBose said. “The courts are not currently open and no one is under threat of eviction at this time.”

She pointed out that the property owners still have bills to pay, including paying for extra maintenance and cleaning because of the coronavirus.

“Obligations such as mortgages, insurance, taxes and utilities are still due this month, along with the payroll of the employees, which we are still expected to pay,” DuBose explained.

The Providence Place mall, ordered closed by Elorza two weeks ago, is also still collecting rent. (At least one chain restaurant tenant — the Cheesecake Factory — has reportedly told its landlords nationwide that it won’t be able to pay rent in April.)

“We do not publicly discuss our lease negotiations,” said Lindsay Kahn, a spokesperson for mall owner Brookfield Properties, when asked if the company would waive or reduce rent while the mall is closed.

She said the company is working directly with tenants and helping guide them through the process of applying for federal, state and local relief options.

“While we continue to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic, we are also planning for the future,” Kahn said. “We look forward to operating again and being there for our community.”

Under a 1996 tax deal, the mall pays only a fraction in property taxes to the city of Providence compared to what it would pay for its full assessed value.

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is offering multiple options for relief, including through new funding approved in the $2 trillion CARES Act that passed Congress last week.

Mark Hayward, the Rhode Island district director for the SBA, said businesses who can’t pay their April rent should apply for the Economic Injury Disaster Loan and ask for the advance, which is up to $10,000 and does not need to be paid back.

“In addition to that, go back to their landlords and ask for deferments,” Hayward advised. “I’m sure those individuals … want them to stay and want them to come back and want them to be prosperous.”

A separate option from the SBA — the Paycheck Protection Program — can provide businesses with up to $10 million based on their payroll. That program is aimed at getting businesses to retain or rehire their employees, deferring loan payments for six months. Businesses that do maintain their payroll can have some of the loan forgiven.

Hayward said Rhode Island has about 100,000 small businesses, defined as having 500 employees or fewer. It’s not yet clear how many of those businesses are closed as a result of the pandemic, but Hayward said he expects thousands of applications to the SBA.

Raimondo on Wednesday said it could take weeks for federal money to get to businesses, which is why the state is offering a bridge loan for “immediate cash” to cover expenses in the interim. The $2 million program is for restaurants or small businesses with 10 employees or fewer.

The businesses have to apply for the SBA loan first, and then can apply here for the bridge loan from Rhode Island from now until Sunday.

“Just hang in there, if you can, a little bit longer,” Raimondo said. “Every day I’m trying to come up with new solutions.”

Benzuly — who is also the head of the Hope Street Merchants Association — said she hopes there are more grants offered to businesses, rather than loans they have to pay back.

“Giving us loans and charging us interest just doesn’t seem right,” Benzuly said. “I think you’re gonna see very different Main Streets when this is over unless there is a lot of work done to support us.”

