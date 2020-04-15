Six communities account for more than half of all COVID-19 cases in RI

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The state’s biggest city barely made the top ten municipalities with the highest rates of COVID-19 cases per capita 12 days ago, but that has changed quickly.

Six of Rhode Island’s 39 communities, including the five most populated, are now home to more than half the state’s confirmed cases, and Providence has nearly 800 of them. That breaks down to roughly one out of every 234 residents testing positive.

Mayor Jorge Elorza’s spokesperson Patricia Socarras said city leaders “expected to see a rise in confirmed cases” once testing ramped up.

“With that consideration, we have continued to take every measure necessary to keep our residents safe,” Socarras said.

Providence has the highest number of cases, but comes in second in cases per capita behind North Providence. The neighboring city — ranking ninth in total population — has been hit with a cluster of cases at COVID-19 ravaged Golden Crest Nursing Centre, where 19 residents had died as of Wednesday.

The other four communities with the highest number of cases — as of Wednesday morning — included Pawtucket, Cranston, East Providence and Warwick.

The total in Providence is almost four times that of neighboring Cranston and about six times as many as Warwick. Both of those cities have just under half the population of Providence.

A Target 12 analysis shows a high number of cases in nursing homes has helped fuel some local spikes, including the totals seen in North Providence, Pawtucket and Woonsocket. (About 45 of Providence’s cases were connected to nursing homes and congregate living facilities as of Monday, according to the R.I. Department of Health.)

There has also been more cases per capita in densely populated communities with higher rates of black and Hispanic residents, according to the analysis.

But there are some exceptions. Rural Burrillville is a surprise tenth in cases per capita, with 30 positive tests translating into one out of every 524 residents.

By contrast, while Warwick is third in population, it is sixteenth in cases per capita. Although, with a ratio of one confirmed case per 662 residents, the city known for T.F. Green Airport and its retail businesses, is not that far out of the top 10.

The so-called spread to the suburban and rural sections has happened steadily in recent weeks. Three weeks ago, 22 communities had fewer than five confirmed cases, and two had none at all.

Today, only Glocester, Richmond and Block Island have fewer than five.

Send tips to Target 12 Investigator Walt Buteau at wbuteau@wpri.com and follow him on Twitter @wbuteau.

