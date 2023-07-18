SCITUATE, R.I. (WPRI) — A skim through the Scituate Public Schools Facebook page shows how excited people were to be getting a brand new multipurpose turf field in 2019.

The fanfare included a time lapse video, drone shots and a rededication ceremony that was touted as a new era for the Spartans. But that excitement was short-lived and ended abruptly after the first sinkhole showed up, leading to the closure of Caito Field in the spring of 2021.

Since then, updates on the turf field that cost taxpayers $2.8 million have often come with bad news. The most recent came in June when Superintendent Laurie Andries announced more sinkholes had emerged.

“Some days it’s really nice out and I look out the window and I go, like, ‘Ugh, imagine if we could play on that,'” said rising senior Taya Bagley, who only got to play on the field four times her freshman year before it closed down.

Some of the trouble spots are visible firsthand, including two divots on opposite sides of the field covered by plywood with the words “stay off” spray painted on them. Skydrone 12 also revealed two other indents close to center of the field.

The field remains off-limits to students, as school leaders are locked in a legal battle with the developer and designers. Andries and School Committee members declined to be interviewed about the issue on camera, but they acknowledged there were ongoing confidential mediation talks.

“The Scituate School Committee has been working diligently to resolve the problems at Caito Field,” the school leaders said in a joint statement. “The Scituate School Committee is currently participating in mediation with the architectural firm, the engineering firm, and the contractor who built the field, to work towards a solution.”

RGB Architects and R.A.D. Sports, two of the firms involved in developing the athletic field, confirmed the ongoing discussions. Gale Associates, an engineering firm involved in the project, did not respond to a request for comment.

The issue has spurred tension in the community, as parents, student-athletes and fans are anxious to see the field restored so practice and games can resume. The multipurpose field is designed for different sports, including football, soccer and track and field.

Bianca Mancini, a parent and the president of the Scituate Booster Club, expressed frustration with the length of time it’s taken to repair Caito Field — even if there’s an ongoing legal issue.

“We don’t understand why it hasn’t been fixed and litigation continues after the fact,” Mancini told Target 12. “You get into a car accident, you fix your car and you sue after.”

School leaders and the companies involved in developing the field declined to comment on what’s causing the sinkholes, but a geotechnical assessment report in June 2021 showed the earth under the turf is susceptible to subsidence and ground loss, especially in the north and west ends of the field.

“Therefore, [we are] not able to provide a statement regarding the safe utilization of the field or its long-term performance,” consultants from Collier Engineer and Design wrote in the report.

The firm recommended further geotechnical testing, including boring into the field, “which would require penetrating through the turf at multiple locations.”

The lack of clarity about what comes next has frustrated parents.

“I feel like the responses have been lacking,” Mancini said. “I feel like they have been delayed. We don’t get frequent updates, there’s a lot of behind the scenes that doesn’t get shared with us and I feel like they hide behind the attorneys.”

Since the closure of Caito Field, students have played home games elsewhere, meaning they can’t benefit from the home field advantage. For example, the high school football team has been playing home games at Johnston High School.

For Bagley, she’s been playing soccer on Manning Field, which is about a mile away from the high school. Upperclassmen are often responsible for driving younger teammates to practice, she added. Bagley said the field is uneven, making practice difficult and potentially dangerous.

“So many people over the last two-and-a-half, three years, they’ve just gotten hurt from practice because they step in a hole wrong,” she said.

Bagley said Manning Field has since been repaired, but she expressed concern because players are still forced to dodge muddy spots.

Mancini said she feels like Caito Field is not being made a priority by the district, and that’s leaving student athletes at a disadvantage.

“It’s heartbreaking to see these kids show up at other fields and think to themselves, ‘Gosh, this is great, I wish we had that,'” Mancini said. “We do, we just can’t step foot on that.”