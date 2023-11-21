PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – A settlement has been reached in the federal lawsuit filed against the city of Providence after a man was critically injured in a 2020 officer-involved moped crash.

The settlement between Jhamal Gonsalves and the city and other officials named as defendants was originally posted to the case’s docket on Tuesday (then later removed). Details of the settlement have not yet been released.

All settlement claims must be approved by the Providence City Council’s Committee on Claims and Pending Suits, then by the full council.

Gonsalves sustained a serious head injury on Oct. 18, 2020, when he was on a moped traveling on Elmwood Avenue along with a large group of other bikers and ATV riders. The lawsuit accused a Providence police officer of pursuing Gonsalves and ordering others to “box him in.” The lawsuit said Gonsalves lost control of his moped trying to avoid a cruiser and slammed into a wall.

Gonsalves suffered severe head trauma that left him in a coma for several weeks.

Providence Mayor Brett Smiley said the city has been in court-ordered mediation with all parties to try to reach an agreement before trial, which had been tentatively set for March.

“The family has been dealing with the medical care and the impacts of that accident, and so I would imagine it would be a relief to them,” Smiley said. “A tentative settlement will be proposed to City Council, and the general public will have a chance to learn about the terms of the settlement prior to council approval.”

The lawsuit was filed in January 2021, claiming Providence police officers “used excessive and unsafe force” to stop him, resulting in the crash.

The lawsuit names former Col. Hugh Clements, former Public Safety Commissioner Steven Paré, Officers Kyle Endres and Brad McParlin, and the city as defendants.

U.S. District Judge William Smith – who was presiding over the case – acted as mediator.

Lawyers representing Gonsalves declined to comment on the settlement and about Gonsalves’s condition. Gonsalves was receiving medical treatment in New Jersey immediately following the crash, but his attorney earlier this year said he is now back in Middletown.

The week before the federal suit was filed, Attorney General Peter Neronha announced no criminal charges would be filed in the case following an extensive investigation. But he did acknowledge there could be some civil liability.

The department disciplined Endres and several other officers who were involved in the crash.

According to the attorney general’s report, Endres denied pursuing Gonsalves and said he was ordered to trail the pack of bikers and ATV riders to monitor them.

Alex Torres-Perez contributed to this report.