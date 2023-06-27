CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Authorities in Cranston are considering whether to file additional charges against state Sen. Joshua Miller following his arrest last week for allegedly keying a car displaying a “Biden sucks” sticker.

Miller, a 69-year-old Cranston Democrat, was charged with vandalism and released on bail following the incident at the Garden City Center shopping complex. His attorney has declined to comment.

Police initially let Miller go after he claimed the driver of the other car was one of the “gun nuts” who oppose him politically, but after reviewing surveillance video they eventually went to the senator’s house to take him into custody.

The aftermath was caught on police body-warn camera videos.

In addition to the charges Miller is already facing, city authorities are now also “looking at a possible obstruction-of-justice charge,” Cranston Police Col. Michael Winquist told Target 12 on Tuesday.

Winquist said he and the city solicitor, Christopher Millea, “had a discussion about if that charge is appropriate and the elements of the crime are there.” (Millea is also a former state representative.)

Millea “may bring that charge,” Winquist said. “It’s ultimately up to him.”

Any additional charges will be brought during Miller’s next court appearance, scheduled for July 18.

R.I. Republican Party Chairman Joe Powers has called on Miller to resign, but his Democratic colleagues in the General Assembly have had little to say about his behavior.

Senate President Dominick Ruggerio “does not have comment at this point, while the legal process is playing out,” spokesperson Greg Pare said Tuesday.

Miller — who owns two Providence bars, the Hot Club and Trinity Brewhouse — has served in the Senate for 16 years and currently serves as chairman of the Health & Human Services Committee. He considered a run for Congress last year but opted against entering the race.

