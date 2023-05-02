SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — For almost 100 years, Americans have been able to pass the time behind the wheel listening to AM radio. But the next car you buy may not have it.

Massachusetts U.S. Sen. Ed Markey is speaking out against the decision by a growing number of auto manufacturers, including Tesla and Ford, to stop including AM radio in all new vehicles.

The car companies say few Americans still listen to AM, and that electric-vehicle technology causes interference with AM station signals. Markey points out that millions of people remain loyal to AM stations, and that they play a public safety role during emergencies.

In the above video, Target 12 investigator Ted Nesi breaks down the debate over the future of AM radio in American vehicles.

