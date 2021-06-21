Seekonk fire chief arrested in Cranston on domestic assault charge

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) – The chief of the Seekonk Fire Department was arrested and charged with domestic simple assault and disorderly conduct Friday night at his home in Cranston.

David Rave, 52, of Cranston, was arrested just after 10 p.m. Friday night, according to a Cranston police log. He was arraigned by a justice of the peace on the two misdemeanor counts and released on $1,000 personal recognizance.

According to an arrest report, police were called to the home after receiving a 911 call. The dispatcher said, “the male was breaking things in the apartment and he also struck a female.”

Police spoke with Rave’s girlfriend who said Rave came home intoxicated and became confrontational. The report states Rave struck her on the left side of the head and kicked her thigh. She said he later “threw a candle at [her] and hit her again on the head with an unidentified object.”

“Rave began throwing and breaking furniture and destroyed the bedroom,” the report states.

Police observed “a large raised red mark on left leg and a bruise on her elbow.”

An officer said there was what appeared to be candle wax on Rave’s pants when they arrived. The officer on the scene called a supervisor when they learned he was the fire chief in Seekonk.

A call to the Seekonk town administrator was not immediately returned.