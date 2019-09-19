Second alleged co-conspirator agrees to testify against Mayor Correia

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) – A second person once close to the embattled mayor of Fall River has agreed to testify against him, according to court documents unsealed Thursday morning.

Antonio Costa, 51, of Fall River, pleaded guilty at U.S. District Court in Boston earlier this week to two counts in the bribery and extortion scheme. Now, in a “cooperation agreement” signed Sept. 12, Costa has pledged to testify against Correia in exchange for federal prosecutors recommending a lesser sentence.

Costa is described as “Middleman #2” in the indictment against Correia and is accused of facilitating two bribes from marijuana vendors looking to open up shop in Fall River.

According to court documents, in one of those exchanges, Costa handed over $70,000 to the mayor and kept $30,000 for himself.

Prosecutors have said Correia signed what’s called a “non-opposition letter” for vendors that paid the bribes. The letters are a key step in being able to open up a marijuana business in the city.

Costa is the second person made public to agree to cooperate against Correia.

On Tuesday Target 12 reported Hildegar Camara, who Correia hired in 2016 to run a job training program, also agreed to cooperate. Camara’s agreement was signed Sept. 4, two days before Correia was arrested in the public corruption scheme.

Camara is scheduled to plead guilty to six counts for his role in the case Thursday afternoon.

David Hebert, 54, of Westport, who is described as “Middleman #1” in court documents, has also pleaded guilty in the case.

The additional charges filed earlier this month against Correia accuse the 27-year-old of extorting hundreds of thousands of dollars from marijuana vendors looking to open up shop in Fall River. He has pleaded not guilty. Three local lawmakers are asking state regulators to halt the issuing of pot licenses in the city due to the bribery allegations.

Last fall, Correia was indicted on federal fraud charges connected to his now-defunct startup SnoOwl, accused of bilking investors of $230,000.

Correia has pleaded not guilty to all 24 counts he’s facing and vowed to take the case to trial.

On Tuesday, he squeaked into the next round of a mayoral election in the city by winning the second-most votes in a preliminary election.

School Committee member Paul Coogan received 62% of the vote, while Correia received just 21%.

