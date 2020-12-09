SBA disaster loan program targeted by fraudsters in Rhode Island

What is your question? We're here for you»

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Target 12 has received multiple reports of fraud allegations tied to the U.S. Small Business Administration’s disaster loan program, echoing claims heard across the country.

In the video above, Tim White discusses what Target 12 has learned about the lending program, known officially as the Economic Injury Disaster Loans program, along with how the federal agency’s investigative arm looked into fraudulent behavior throughout the summer.

“SBA’s initial response to implement the COVID-19 EIDL program made billions of dollars of capital available to provide prompt economic relief to businesses affected by COVID-19,” wrote the SBA Inspector General in an October report. “To expedite the process, SBA ‘lowered the guardrails’ or relaxed internal controls, which significantly increased the risk of program fraud.”

Rhode Islanders are encouraged to check their credit reports for any signs fraud, even if they had no prior interaction with the federal agency. Signs of fraud might include credit checks from the SBA’s Office of Disaster Assistance, or ODA, which could show up as “ODA/SBA.”

Anyone who believes they might be the victim of fraud is encouraged to reach out to the following:

SBA Office of Inspector General: OIGhotline@sba.gov

Rhode Island SBA: RhodeIsland_do@sba.gov

