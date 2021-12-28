RIPTA cyberattack obtained info on state workers with no ties to transit agency

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – A cyberattack on the R.I. Public Transit Authority in August affected far more people than initially estimated, including an undisclosed number of state workers without any affiliation with the quasi-public agency.

Target 12 confirmed Tuesday that state employees – both current and retired – have begun receiving letters from RIPTA, notifying them that suspected criminals accessed files containing their personal information, which was being held at the state’s public transit agency.

“This information included your name, Social Security number, and one or more of the following: address, date of birth, Medicare identification number and qualification information, health plan member identification number and claims information,” RIPTA wrote in one letter dated Dec. 21 obtained by Target 12.

RIPTA senior executive officer Courtney Marciano said the affected files contained information from the state’s health insurance billing plan, which included the personal details of state workers outside of the agency. She did not know immediately why RIPTA had the files to begin with. Human resources information — such as health insurance material — is typically maintained within the R.I. Department of Administration.

“That’s the million-dollar question,” Marciano said when asked why RIPTA had that information. “I don’t believe there was anything erroneous or malicious going on.”

The revelation has already sparked outrage from the ACLU of Rhode Island, which sent a letter to RIPTA demanding answers about why the agency had that personal information. The advocacy group also criticized the agency for providing “misleading information to the public about the hack.”

“People who have contacted us are even more deeply distressed by the fact that RIPTA somehow had any of their personal information – much less their personal health care information – in the first place, as they have no connection at all with your agency,” Rhode Island ACLU executive director Steven Brown wrote in the letter to RIPTA CEO Scott Avadisian.

Marciano said she did not know how many people were affected by the attack. But the ACLU said it had received a letter from one person indicating the total exceeded 17,700 people, which the group noted totaled roughly three times more than the 5,000 people RIPTA initially disclosed earlier this year.

Brown also questioned why it took the agency this long to start notifying workers who were notified about the hack.

“The breach was identified on Aug. 5, but it was purportedly not until Oct. 28 — over two-and-a-half months later — that RIPTA identified the individuals whose private information had been hacked, and it then took almost two more months to notify those individuals,” Brown wrote.