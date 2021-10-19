RIDOT: State highway ‘inadvertently’ built over cemetery with nearly 1,000 bodies

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Gov. Dan McKee said it must be “heartbreaking” for families to learn the state paved a highway over a cemetery that contained the remains of nearly 1,000 people.

A Target 12 investigation Monday revealed the state built Route 37 in Cranston over State Cemetery #1 where Rhode Island’s poor, sick or mentally ill residents were buried between 1875 and 1953. The report also found evidence that 577 bodies were relocated from another nearby cemetery to make way for an industrial park and reburied in an unmarked mass grave nearby.

“First to the families impacted, I can see it being incredibly difficult and heartbreaking for them,” McKee said at his regularly scheduled news conference Tuesday. “It’s more than reasonable to feel as though they should be upset not knowing or not being informed at that point and time when bodies were being removed.”

He added that the R.I. Department of Transportation was “working on getting more background.”

In an email to Target 12, RIDOT spokesperson Lisbeth Pettengill confirmed Target 12’s findings that “no graves were moved prior to or during construction of Route 37.”

“There were about 1,000 graves there that should have been moved but were not,” Pettengill wrote in an email. “It was during a time when regulations were far more lax than they are now.”

“The road was inadvertently built over part of the cemetery,” she added. “The original grave markers were wooden stakes driven into the ground which had rotted away leaving no markers on the graves at the time of construction.”

Pettengill said the design phase of Route 37 was conducted in 1959, seven years prior to the passing of the National Historic Preservation Act, “so no historical or environmental surveys were done which is why the road went over part of Cemetery #1.”

Target 12 made the grim discovery while researching what happened to the remains of Maria da Graca’s great-great-grandfather Antonio Coehlo. At first, da Graca was told her relative was buried at State Cemetery #1, where Route 37 was constructed, but documents obtained and reviewed by Target 12 revealed he was one of the hundreds of bodies exhumed and reburied at the mass grave.

“This is an abomination,” da Graca said. “This is really a bad mark on the state of Rhode Island.”

“These people were in their final, eternal resting places, and they were dug up and dumped,” she added.

Pettengill said their records also indicate Coehlo was not one of the bodies buried under Route 37 and was likely relocated to the unmarked grave.

“We are most sympathetic to the families of all the people who long ago were buried in unmarked graves,” she wrote. “But this is the extent of our knowledge and our records.”

Tolly Taylor (ttaylor@wpri.com) is a Target 12 investigative reporter for WPRI 12. Connect with him on Twitter and on Facebook

Tim White (twhite@wpri.com) is the Target 12 managing editor and chief investigative reporter at 12 News, and the host of Newsmakers. Connect with him on Twitter and Facebook.

Shiina LoSciuto contributed to this report.