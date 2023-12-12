PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Emergency vehicles will be able to cross the Washington Bridge, after it was abruptly shut down to traffic Monday because of safety concerns.

The bridge acts as a major artery to Rhode Island Hospital as well as Women and Infants Hospital.

In a press conference Tuesday, R.I. Department of Transportation Director Peter Alviti said the engineering team had determined one lane is safe for some emergency vehicles to cross.

“We’re setting up check points that will be manned 24/7 to allow those emergency vehicles to pass through in the same amount of time or even less time that were able to before,” he said.

Alviti said they will allow police cruisers and ambulances access the bridge, but not heavy duty vehicles like fire trucks.

Hospital Association of R.I. president Teresa Paiva Weed said access to the hospitals is critical.

“It can make a significant difference in the ability to treat somebody and in an extreme situation to save their life,” she told Target 12.

Paiva Weed said the association is coordinating with state agencies to make sure health care workers can make it to the hospitals.

But one of the challenges she said is facing the local health care industry, is the impact this bridge closure has on appointments, for both health care workers and patients.

She said they are discussing options like temporary housing, particularly for those on call.

“We’re seeing a lot of outpatient visits canceled for example,” she said. “While for today that might not rise to the level of a crisis priority, it certainly is in the long term.”

Meantime hospital groups Lifespan and Care New England are providing resources to patients impacted by the traffic.

Lifespan has created an alert page on its website, for people with appointments.

Care New England, has provided multiple hotlines for people in need of care, including the Women and Infants Hospital Warm Line, which is staffed by nurses to help with new babies and new parents. That number is 1-800-711-7011

The hospital group as pointed to Butler Hospital’s Behavioral Health Service Call Center. That number is 1-844-401-0111.