PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The private vendor that administers the Rhode Island Comprehensive Assessment System (RICAS) standardized test says this year’s scores have already been provided to the R.I. Department of Education, amid ongoing controversy over the timing of their release.

Target 12 asked the vendor — Cognia — for clarity on the timeline after Gov. Dan McKee suggested in a WPRI 12 debate on Tuesday night that the state was still waiting on the numbers from the vendor, which administers both the Massachusetts version of the test (MCAS) and the RICAS.

“The people who are doing the study have said that MCAS is in first place — that’s Massachusetts — and then Rhode Island will follow,” McKee said.

“My understanding is now that we’re second in line to get that information,” he said. “So when the information is ready, it will be provided.”

The MCAS scores were released publicly on Sept. 29.

Rhode Island public school students in grades 3-8 took the RICAS exam back in the spring. The state had originally set a tentative October release date for the scores, according to the state’s published assessment schedule. Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green also said “probably October” when asked over the summer when the results would be out.

But Victor Morente, a spokesperson for RIDE, said earlier this month the scores were now expected to be released in mid-November, putting the release of the data after the election. That announcement has drawn strong criticism from McKee’s Republican challenger, Ashley Kalus, who argued the governor was withholding the scores for political reasons.

Debate moderator Tim White asked McKee on Tuesday whether voters should have the chance to see the scores before casting their ballots, which prompted the governor’s response about the MCAS scores being first in line.

“I do not have the scores,” he said.

On Friday, Target 12 asked Cognia whether the company had been delayed in getting the RICAS results ready in order to meet the original October release timeframe. Mariama Tyler, a spokesperson for Cognia, said the company has already delivered the scores to the state.

“The delay is not on our end,” Tyler said in an email. “I don’t have any other information though. You’d have to ask the RIDE.”

Spokespersons for RIDE and McKee did not immediately respond to a request for clarification of the governor’s comments on Friday afternoon, but the education department said it would be issuing a statement.

Cognia was paid $3.2 million in the 2021-22 fiscal year to administer the test, according to the state’s transparency portal.

On Oct. 5, RIDE spokesperson Morente denied any delay in releasing the results.

“There is no delay,” Morente said. “This year’s results will include additional informational resources for families and students to better understand what these results mean and how they can inform their decision-making regarding education.”

Morente also pointed out that in 2018, the first year the exam was administered, the RICAS scores were not released until late November. That year was also an election year.

The scores were released in late October in both 2021 and 2019, the two most recent years the exam was administered. The MCAS scores were released in late September both years, similar to this year’s release. (Both the MCAS and the RICAS were cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic.)

Emails obtained by Target 12 through a records request show Morente ran RIDE’s response by the governor’s office before sending it to reporters. McKee’s communications director, Andrea Palagi, suggested Morente move his denial of a delay to the first sentence of the statement.

Parents receive individual RICAS results for their child in the mail, but the public release of the aggregated scores are of high interest to the wider community including parents, teachers and policymakers, who often use the scores to make decisions.

Infante-Green, for example, repeatedly cited Providence’s dismal proficiency rates on the RICAS when arguing in 2019 that the state should take control of the Providence school district.

The Providence Teachers Union is among those who have called for the 2022 scores to be released.

Kalus accused McKee of “holding the RICAS scores hostage for an election.” She said parents and teachers “deserve to know and to judge what you said you’ve done for education, by the scores, before the election.”

During the debate, McKee said, “I know what the numbers are going to show without seeing them. We’re at a floor right now. We’ve been in pandemic the last two school years, our scores are at an all-time low.”

“We’re going to make tremendous improvements off that floor,” McKee added.

Steph Machado (smachado@wpri.com) is a Target 12 investigative reporter covering Providence, politics and more for 12 News. Connect with her on Twitter and on Facebook.

Tolly Taylor (ttaylor@wpri.com) is a Target 12 investigative reporter for 12 News. Connect with him on Twitter and on Facebook

Ted Nesi contributed to this report.