RIC officer has COVID-19 after responding to ill student; 8 others quarantined

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Rhode Island College police officer has tested positive for the coronavirus after responding to a dormitory resident who had COVID-19, and a number of college employees claim that details about the student’s illness were not available to them.

A log forwarded to Target 12 states the student in the room had a “quarantine start” date of Nov. 5 and no “quarantine end” date. One officer who asked not to be identified said “if the student had COVID, it should say that.”

“Quarantine could mean [the student] had been in Texas or Florida,” the officer added.

Another college employee said the log had the incorrect name of the student who needed help, adding to the confusion.

The name and condition of the officer who contracted the virus have not been released.

Anthony Peters, the president of Local 2878 of RI Council 94, which represents about 175 RIC employees, said eight campus police officers who came into contact with their infected colleague have been asked to quarantine.

But Peters said since they are considered essential workers in the 14-officer department, the college told them to quarantine while at work.

“We don’t agree with that,” Peters said. “We’re meeting with the college about that. How can you quarantine and work?”

This was not the first dispute between the RIC’s employees’ union and the college over COVID-19 protocol.

In March, Peters said his housekeeping staff and police officers were not notified about another dorm resident who had the virus.

At the time, RIC President Frank Sanchez told the college community in an email, “protocols from RIDOH” were followed.

RIC’s spokesperson has yet to respond to a request for comment.

Send tips to Target 12 Investigator Walt Buteau at wbuteau@wpri.com and follow him on Twitter @wbuteau.