Rhode Island College employee tests positive for COVID-19

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Rhode Island College employee tested positive for COVID-19 after trying to report to work with symptoms of the virus, the Target 12 Investigators have learned.

According to an email sent from RIC President Frank Sanchez to college personnel and students, the employee last “worked” on the campus last Thursday, and “attempted to report to their work station” on Monday.

“The employee was immediatly sent home after not passing the college’s visual-verbal health screening protocol,” Sanchez said in the email blast.

Sanchez said the R.I. Department of Health has initiated contact tracing and will reach out to people who came in direct contact with the employee.

The employee worked in Gaige Hall for the college’s information technology department.

RIC has one of six remote COVID-19 testing sites on its campus. Drive-thru swabbing began Tuesday, with a goal of testing 300 per day to help reach the state’s plan of 1,000 tests per day.

RIC came under criticism last month after several staff members said they were sent into Penfield Hall dorm to clean it “from top to bottom,” without being told a student who lived there had been tested for the virus.

An email from Sanchez saying the student’s case was confirmed was sent a matter of hours after the cleaning crew left the dorm.

One of the housekeepers said she came face-to-face with the student who tested positive and other students who live in the dorm. Several staff members who cleaned the dorm also told Target 12 they didn’t receive the email.

