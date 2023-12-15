PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A drive into work in June ended with Colleen Palombo’s windshield shattering.

“It was almost like a gunshot,” she told Target 12 just days after it happened.

She said she was driving down India St. in Providence when quarter-sized pieces of concrete from the Washington Bridge smashed into her car.

She’s now concerned that was a warning sign, after finding out the same bridge was shut down Monday due to safety concerns.

“I was not surprised,” she told Target 12 Friday.

Palombo still avoids driving under the Washington Bridge since the incident in June. She said it took months to get the repairs through her insurance.

“I did get a rental from the repair shop or I would have to Uber, and then my insurance ran out covering my rental,” she said. “I had to Uber or get my husband to take me. My husband works too, so it really inconvenienced us.”

Despite filing a claim with the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT), Palombo said she had never heard from them.

Her car is now safe to drive, but this week came with a new surprise: the abrupt closure of the same bridge she said damaged her car.

“That’s what resonates with me the most about this thing,” she said. “That you had to close it immediately, that … it’s in danger of falling down.”

Target 12 asked RIDOT if the bridge is safe to drive under. In a statement, spokesperson Charles St. Martin said, “There is no construction taking place over that roadway. The repair work is on another section of the bridge, largely over the river.”

Target 12 showed Palombo photos of the damage from RIDOT’s report released this week.

RIDOT said they last inspected the bridge in July and did not find significant damage until December.

But Palombo finds it hard to believe the bridge was deemed safe one month after it damaged her car.

“You need to make sure that bridge is safe because that’s dangerous,” she said, speaking directly to RIDOT. “This could have killed somebody. The thing that happened to me in June could have killed me.”

