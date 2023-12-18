PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The East Greenwich woman imprisoned for stealing a sick marine’s identity to defraud victims of hundreds of thousands of dollars is seeking early release, claiming she and a group of inmates were denied access to food and water while quarantining with COVID-19.

Sarah Cavanaugh, 32, who was sentenced earlier this year to nearly six years in federal prison, filed a motion for compassionate release Friday, arguing she and a 16 other inmates were being subjected to abusive conditions. Cavanaugh is currently incarcerated in federal prison in Danbury, Connecticut.

“We are currently isolated from the general population, in a building where the water fountains do not work, the overhead lights do not turn off, and we must wait for food to be brought to us,” Cavanaugh wrote in a letter to U.S. District Court Judge John McConnell on Dec. 10.

“However, as of today, day 4, we haver run out of water 4 times and are not allowed to leave the building for any reason, or risk a ‘shot,'” she added. (A “shot” is a colloquial term meaning a mark is put on an inmate’s record for violating the rules.)

Earlier this year, Cavanaugh pleaded guilty in a notorious stolen-valor case after investigators discovered she’d stolen the identity of a Marine with cancer. Using the stolen identity, Cavanaugh fraudulently collected a quarter million over five years from charitable donations and employee-benefit programs.

“I am asking for compassionate release due to the extraordinary, compelling and distressing circumstances of being held without access to water and food,” she wrote. “I am asking for help for each woman here with me.”

The letter to McConnell was sent a day after Cavanaugh said and 16 other inmates signed a letter to a private attorney, claiming they were sleeping on cots in a cold room with only one shower.

“We were given 17 rolls of toilet paper and told to make it last 5 days,” Cavanaugh wrote. “The lack of food is intensifying — last night the dinner was ground beef and two inmates, with existing religious and medical diets, did not receive alternative meals. Breakfast was not served this morning.”

Requests for compassionate release — meaning someone asking to get out of prison early because of extraordinary circumstances — have become far more common since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Whether Cavanaugh will qualify, however, is likely a tall order considering the severity of her crimes.

“Sarah Cavanaugh’s conduct in the course of her scheme is nothing short of appalling,” Rhode Island U.S. Attorney Zachary Cunha said in March when Cavanaugh was sentenced. “By brazenly laying claim to the honor, service, and sacrifice of real veterans, this defendant preyed on the charity and decency of others for her own shameless financial gain.”

McConnell has ordered Cunha’s office respond to the Cavanaugh’s “allegations about abusive conditions” by Wednesday.