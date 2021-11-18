CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Vaccine & Testing Info     • Mask On/Off?    • Travel Restrictions    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
Target 12 on WPRI.com

RI state workers could get $3,000 vaccine bonuses under tentative union agreement

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The McKee administration and Rhode Island’s biggest union of state workers have reached a tentative agreement on a new contract that includes a provision to give two $1,500 bonuses to workers who’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19.

J. Michael Downey, president of AFSCME Council 94, said Thursday a vote on the tentative four-year agreement will take place Dec. 2. He said 60 members of the union will be fanning out to seek feedback.

Downey said the agreement calls for an initial $1,500 vaccination bonus to be paid to workers following next month’s vote, followed by an additional $1,500 bonus to be paid next July.

Derek Gomes, a spokesperson for the Department of Administration, told Target 12: “The state and the unions are working diligently on a contract. Out of respect for the process, the state will not disclose any details until a contract is ratified.”

The governor’s office declined to comment.

Earlier this year Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker signed an executive order mandating COVID-19 vaccinations for the more than 40,000 state workers and contractors by Oct. 17, unless they are granted a medical or religious exemption.

This is a developing story.

Tolly Taylor (ttaylor@wpri.com) is a Target 12 investigative reporter for WPRI 12.

