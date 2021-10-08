RI State Police investigating controversial $5M state contract

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The state’s attorney general and R.I. State Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding how a controversial $5.2 million contract was awarded to a brand-new consulting firm, Target 12 has confirmed.

“The Department of Administration received a request for documents related to the ILO / WestEd procurement from the Rhode Island State Police,” Gov. Dan McKee spokesperson Alana O’Hare wrote in an email Friday.

“While this review is underway, the Administration will have no further comment,” she added.

State Police Col. James Manni and a spokesperson for Attorney General Peter Neronha confirmed a joint investigation into the matter.

“The Attorney General’s Office, in coordination with the RI State Police, is conducting an investigation into this matter,” spokesperson Kristy dosReis said in a statement. “We have no further comment at this time,”

“I will confirm the Rhode Island state police and the Rhode Island attorney general are conducting a joint investigation,” Manni told Target 12.

The investigation is looking at a lucrative state contract awarded to ILO Group LLC in June. The consulting firm incorporated two days after McKee took office in March, and by June it had secured the $5.2 million contract despite bidding millions more than a rival consultant, WestEd, that had more than two decades of experience in Rhode Island.

WestEd was also awarded a contract for about $940,000 to help colleges reopen schools safely amid the ongoing pandemic. McKee’s chief of staff, Tony Afonso, is directly managing both contracts, according to testimony provided to lawmakers this week.

ILO was founded by former employees of Chiefs for Change, a nonprofit led by McKee’s ally and campaign donor, Mike Magee.

This breaking news story will be updated.