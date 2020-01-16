RI State Police raid pot grow in building connected to former state rep

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — R.I. State Police on Thursday raided a suspected illegal pot operation in a building owned by the family company of a former state representative.

Maj. Tim Sanzi said police pulled about 50 plants from 41 Industrial Lane at about 5 a.m. in West Warwick. At least four suspects have been arrested, but names have not yet been released.

The property is owned by 4N Properties, an LLC owned by the family of former state Rep. Jared Nunes of West Warwick.

Nunes, who decided not to run for re-election after serving four terms in the Statehouse, has an office in the building and rents out the raided area.

Nunes told Target 12 he “didn’t know anything” about the raid or his tenant’s activities.

Sanzi called the confiscated marijuana a “significant amount.” Troopers also took a “butane element” used to extract oil from the the potent derivative known as butane hash oil, or by its street name, “dabs,” according to police.

The extraction process uses butane gas and an open flame and can be dangerous, Sanzi said.

“There’s a danger they could cause a structure fire trying to work the plants down to an oil product,” Sanzi said.

Illegal dabs manufacturing has been blamed for a number of fires in Rhode Island, including a 2015 explosion in a home in South Kingstown that killed two men.

Sanzi said five other homes were searched in connection with the Industrial Lane grow, including two in Warwick and Coventry and one in North Kingstown.

Nunes said he saw several unmarked cars at the location this morning, but no one told him what was going on during the incident.

