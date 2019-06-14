RI State Police execute search warrant at Twin River Casino

LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) – R.I. State Police on Friday executed a search warrant at Twin River Casino that a casino spokesperson says is believed to be related to one of the businesses that operates in the food court.

State police said the court-ordered warrant was part of an active and ongoing investigation with the R.I. Office of the Attorney General.

“No other information will be provided at this time,” the agency said.

Twin River spokesperson Patti Doyle said the casino is “cooperating fully.”

“We believe the focus is on a tenant and a Twin River employee,” she said.