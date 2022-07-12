BARRINGTON, R.I. (WPRI) – A Rhode Island special assistant attorney general has resigned after being arrested and charged on July 4 when police said they found him driving drunk for several miles without a front tire and confused about his location when asked, Target 12 has confirmed.

Barrington police officers arrested Edward George Mullaney, 35, of Warwick, and charged him with driving under the influence of liquor. They also cited him for a roadway violation and refusing to submit to a sobriety test. Two days later, he submitted his resignation to R.I. Attorney General Peter Neronha, according to his office.

“The attorney general takes these allegations extremely seriously,” Neronha spokesperson Brian Hodge said in a statement, adding that Mullaney had been put on leave without pay prior to his resignation.

“The office has a zero tolerance policy for drunk and impaired driving by its employees,” Hodge said.

An attorney representing Mullaney declined to comment on Tuesday.

Police said they heard Mullaney at about 10:30 p.m. on July 4 driving past Barrington Town Hall. The noise was noticeable because his Honda was “missing a passenger side front tire,” Patrolman David Wyrostek wrote in a police report provided to Target 12.

“The tire was completely missing and was down to the metal rim,” Wyrostek wrote. “I could clearly see sparks and smoke as the vehicle continued driving south with a line of cars following it.”

After stopping the car, police said Mullaney was slurring his speech, had a flushed face and was emitting the odor of alcohol. When asked if he knew he was driving without a tire, police said Mullaney seemed confused and asked, “I am?”

Mullaney also appeared to be confused about where he was driving, according to Wyrostek, who said he asked Mullaney if he knew what town he was in. He responded: “Warwick,” according to police, which is where his home address is listed.

At that point, Wyrostek said Mullaney declined to submit to any field sobriety tests, telling the officer he was a prosecutor at the R.I. Attorney General’s Office.

“If I do, I’m [expletive],” Mullaney said about doing a sobriety test, according to the report.

“I probably shouldn’t be driving,” he added, according to the report. “I know this looks really bad.”

Mullaney is listed in state payroll records as a special assistant attorney general earning $89,000 per year. Mullaney told the officer he’d been traveling from his office on South Main Street in Providence, which is where the attorney general’s office is located.

According to his LinkedIn page, Mullaney joined the attorney general’s office in December 2012 under then-Attorney General Peter Kilmartin. (The only other experience listed on his professional page was a four-month internship in the office of then-U.S. Sen. Joe Biden in 2008.) Prior to resigning, Mullaney served in the agency’s narcotics and violent crimes unit, according to Hodge.

Despite declining all sobriety tests, Wyrostek said all the other factors – such as driving without a tire, not knowing what town he was in and the strong odor of alcohol coming from his mouth – were enough for the police officer to conclude the prosecutor was intoxicated and “could not safely operate a motor vehicle.”

“I instructed Mullaney to put his hands behind his back and that he was under arrest,” Wyrostek wrote.

In a separate police report, Barrington patrolman Matthew Mailhot said he was later tasked with searching Wampanaog Trail for any signs of tire remains. Mailhot reported he found a torn tire leaning along a guardrail not far from East Providence near Pine Top Road. About 10 yards up the road, Mailhot said he saw an “indent in the guard rail with scuff marks corresponding to the damage on Mullaney’s vehicle.”

Google Maps shows the distance between the tire remains and where Wyrostek pulled Mullaney over is about two-and-a-half miles.

Mullaney paid $200 for a Justice of the Peace to arraign him, as courts were closed on the holiday. He was released on personal recognizance and is due back to be arraigned in front of a judge on Wednesday, according to court records.

Prosecution of the DUI and refusal charges are being handled by the Barrington town solicitor, according to Hodge. The attorney general’s office would typically handle the refusal charge before the Traffic Tribunal, he added, but the office has recused itself from the case.