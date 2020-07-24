RI search warrant reveals ride-share rape suspect’s DNA matches unsolved cases

CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WPRI) – A search warrant on a Cumberland apartment where prosecutors say a serial rapist lived reveals DNA from an alleged rape in December matched evidence from at least three unsolved sexual assault investigations.

Alvin Campbell, 39, formerly of Cumberland, is being held on $250,000 bail after the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office said he raped eight women often posing as a ride-sharing driver.

The search warrant stems from a sexual assault investigation in December where a woman said she was raped by a man she thought was her Uber driver.

According to the search warrant, the unidentified woman said she was intoxicated when she left a Boston bar shortly before midnight on Dec. 6, and ordered an Uber.

A car that did not match the description of the vehicle on the app pulled up and the driver called her name, so she got in, according to the document. Her next memory was “waking up naked in a bed,” and next to her was the man that looked like the driver who picked her up that night.

The victim discovered she was in an apartment on Pleasant Street in Cumberland, where Campbell had been living since the prior September.

Landlord Helen Sado, who has owned an attached tailoring shop for three decades, said Boston police detectives came to her in January seeking more information about Campbell.

“They were asking me if I knew anything about him or how long he lived here,” Sado said, adding she was shocked when she learned about the case. “The way he talked to you, the way he show respect … I never believe it he doing something like that.”

The search warrant was served on the Pleasant Street apartment on January 10. Douglas Ciullo, deputy chief at Cumberland police, confirmed his agency worked with Boston police investigators. He said Cumberland police are not investigating Campbell for any crimes in that town, and their records indicate they had not interacted with him before.

The search warrant shows detectives removed several articles of clothing, business cards with “Uber” written on them and several pieces of evidence that may contain DNA.

A rape kit was performed on the victim and DNA was entered into a system called CODIS – Combined DNA Index System – according to the search warrant.

“Alvin Campbell’s DNA was also a match to two prior Boston police sexual assault investigations in 2016 and 2017 as well as a CODIS match to a 2018 Medford police sexual assault investigation,” Boston Police Sergeant Amy Erlandson-LaPointe wrote in the affidavit for the warrant.

The details from the earlier investigations matched those from the alleged sexual assault of the Boston woman.

In the 2016 investigation, the victim reported an Uber driver refused to take her home and instead drove “his residence in Dorchester where he sexually assaulted her.” Detectives apparently interviewed Campbell in their investigation, but he said he was working for another company the night of the incident.

In the 2017 case, the victim reported meeting Campbell at a Boston bar where he drove her home, sexually assaulted her “and would not leave her apartment.”

In a 2018 Medford police report, another victim said she was picked up by someone driving a black SUV after leaving a bar “in an inebriated state,” and the driver kissed her and touched her while in the SUV.

Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins said they began compiling evidence, and more victims came forward after the initial arrest.

“This is the behavior of a predator and I would be surprised if he were not engaging in this behavior in many of the places he went,” she said.

Campbell has not worked for Uber since 2016, but prosecutors said his car was “festooned” with Uber stickers when he was arrested.

Campbell has pleaded not guilty to the charges. His lawyer told the Boston Globe that his client “unequivocally” denies the allegations.

