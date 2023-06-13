PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island public schools are still sitting on the majority of the nearly $400 million in federal relief funds they received more than two years ago, making the state among the slowest in the country to use the money.

Schools statewide saw a massive influx in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds over the course of the pandemic, with the third round coming from the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act.

But just 26% of ESSER funds had been spent as of last week, according to the R.I. Department of Education. An analysis by Future Ed, a team from Georgetown University’s McCourt School of Public Policy, found only Washington, D.C., Wisconsin and Vermont have spent less than Rhode Island.

The Rhode Island Public Expenditure Council, a business-backed think tank, has been sounding the alarm since last year about the failure of local districts to put the money to work quickly.

“Students require extra learning now and this is a crisis situation that we can’t wait on,” Justine Oliva, RIPEC’s manager of research, told Target 12.

“Prior to the pandemic, Rhode Island was on par with national standards but we were lower than the New England region in terms of our student outcomes so getting back from the lost experience of the pandemic is just the base level,” she said.

But John Papay, interim director of Brown University’s Annenberg Institute for School Reform, says just looking at the money spent doesn’t tell the whole story.

“Many superintendents report, ‘yes, it looks like there’s a lot of dollars available but many of those have been obligated — we have contracts out for those dollars,'” Papay said.

In May, the Annenberg Institute released a report revealing that ESSER funds were largely being spent on current staff as of last June, with some districts like Providence taking steps to retain employees and use them to expand services for students.

“It also seems like they were using their existing staff to serve some of these roles: to teach in summer school, to do things,” Papay explained. “So leveraging their existing capacity to be able to do that and support this learning recovery.”

Target 12 reached out to Providence, Cranston, Warwick, and Pawtucket Public Schools to learn how the districts are currently spending ESSER funds but did not hear back.