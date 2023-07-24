PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Preserve Sporting Club and Residences owner is firing back at the actress who accused him of sexual harassment, alleging she committed several offenses including fraud, extortion, theft and defamation.

Paul Mihailides, who owns the sprawling woodland resort in Richmond, submitted a 170-page response and counterclaims to a federal sexual harassment lawsuit filed earlier this month by Alison McDaniel.

The model and actress, who’s known for her roles in “Guiding Light” and “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire,” has accused Mihailides of repeatedly sexually harassing her and other women who worked at the Preserve.

Mihailides is pushing back with his own allegations, claiming McDaniel is lying about the sexual harassment, and is a disgruntled former contractor who tried to extort $50,000 for the return of stolen IT equipment.

Mihailides also alleged McDaniel tried to sabotage the company’s social media presence and “infiltrate the Mihailides family.” She then turned on the company after it no longer became financially beneficial to her, according to the lawsuit.

“The first and only time McDaniel accused Mihailides of any inappropriate conduct was after McDaniel attempted to extort $50,000 from the Preserve at Boulder Hills for the return of its property, refused to return the drive, laptop and data thereon, and learned [an employee] had successfully thwarted her effort to sabotage the Preserve’s social media sites,” Mihailides attorney Nicole Benjamin wrote in the federal court filing.

Asked about the counterclaims on Monday, McDaniel attorney Mark Gagliardi called them “bald-faced lies,” arguing Mihailides and his attorney were “victim-blaming” McDaniel by including decade-old photographs of her wearing a swimsuit,” implying that she did something wrong by posing as a swimsuit model.”

“I am also deeply troubled by The Preserves’ attorney’s attempts to victim shame my client,” Gagliardi said in a statement.

The counterclaim also includes a series of photos of McDaniel with Mihailides and his family during the time she and her agency were contracted to work for the Preserve. It also contains several text messages and copies of checks made out to McDaniel, demonstrating that she was paid for her work, according to the lawsuit.

“The Alison McDaniel Agency held itself out as a fundraising specialist,” Benjamin argued. “The Alison McDaniel Agency prides itself on McDaniel’s ability to influence and prevail upon men at fundraising events to maximize funds raised at charity events, galas, banquets, golf tournaments, clay shoots, festivals, tradeshows and corporate events.”

Mihailides also alleged McDaniel’s social media posts about the alleged sexual harassment degraded Mihailides “in society, and brings him public disfavor and contempt.”

McDaniel’s lawsuit filed on July 10 included a long list of graphic allegations against Mihailides, claiming the sexual harassment began on her first trip to the resort and continued throughout her employment, which began in 2019. She’s seeking more than $3.3 million in damages and unpaid wages.

“Mihailides subjected her to repeated sexual advances including attempts to kiss her on the mouth, requests for sexual favors, inappropriate touching, ogling with suggestive overtones, and verbal and physical harassment of a sexual nature, which were unwelcome and offensive to McDaniel,” Gagliardi wrote in the lawsuit.

On July 19, McDaniel filed an amended complaint to include a new accusation of battery, claiming Mihailides “intentionally touched McDaniel’s body, including her buttocks, without her consent.”

In his response filed last week, Mihailides included documents showing McDaniel’s allegations had already gone for review before the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. The federal agency closed the case on April 13, ruling McDaniel was working as a contractor and therefore wasn’t “in an employment relationship” with Mihailides.

The agency provided McDaniel with a “right to sue” notice, which is a legal requirement that allowed her to move the accusations out of the federal agency and into Rhode Island U.S. District Court.

Mihailides also highlighted this isn’t the first time McDaniel has leveled accusations against an employer, referencing a 2009 complaint filed against a celebrity restaurant called Southern Hospitality. The restaurant was owned by a company whose partners included pop icon Justin Timberlake and actor Trace Ayala.

“McDaniel alleged in her litigation against Justin Timberlake and others that once she became the General Manager, she ‘became the subject of vile and discriminatory conduct, and of a hostile working environment, because of her gender,'” Benjamin wrote in the court document.

McDaniel accused Timberlake’s partners of making her watch pornography in a locked room and then “made fun of her when she began crying about what she was being subjected to,” according to the lawsuit.

The case was settled, according to the lawsuit.

Mihailides also accused McDaniel of forging a check, stealing a hard drive containing data belonging to the Preserve after she didn’t land a new job, and defaming and cyberstalking him online and through social media.

“McDaniel’s course of conduct seriously alarmed, annoyed and bothered Mihailides and served no legitimate purpose,” Benjamin argued, calling on the court to order McDaniel to pay the Preserve for damages, twice the value of the stolen IT equipment and attorney fees.

Gagliardi rejected the allegations, calling the counterclaims retaliatory and “another sad exmaple of how Paul Mihailides bullies and punishes people who stand up for themselves and call him out for bad behavior.”

“Ms. McDaniel claims that Mr. Mihailides has regularly threatened other employees with legal action when they voluntarily ended their employment at the Preserve,” he said. “Here, the counterclaims are all lies. There was no laptop, no extortion, no falsified check, and no cyberstalking. The hard drive was returned. These are all bald-faced lies.”

Gagliardi said McDaniel would be filing a motion to dismiss the counterclaims, along with a motion to amend her complaint again to assert new claims for retaliation and violation of the Rhode Island Whistleblower’s Protection Act, which could result in the damages amounts tripling.

