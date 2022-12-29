PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The state of Rhode Island is getting credited a portion of its payment to a voting software company after the firm’s machines displayed the wrong candidates on a small number of machines during early voting this year.

Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea announced Thursday that her office had reached a settlement with Elections Systems and Software, saying the state’s voting machine vendor would credit $47,644 to Rhode Island for its project management services.

Earlier this year, the state signed a five-year, $3 million contract with the company for election equipment, including voting machines and ballot readers.

“I am pleased with the resolution that we have reached with ES&S in this matter,” Gorbea said in a statement. “We have held our vendor accountable for their mistake, and working together we have succeeded in making systemic improvements to pre-election testing across my office, the Board of Elections and ES&S.”

Target 12 first reported in September that the company’s new touch-screen ballot machines had displayed the names of some 2018 candidates on Spanish-language ballots during early voting. The issue sent election officials scrambling to try and correct the mistake and they implemented new protocols to try and catch future mistakes.

Election officials said 55 voters used the so-called “ExpressVote” machine in the affected cities before the issue was identified. It wasn’t known how many of those 55 voters selected Spanish as their language.

In addition to crediting the state some costs, Election Systems and Software agreed to post a public statement on its website detailing best practices.

“As the 2022 election year ends, ES&S reflects on ways in which we can continue to deliver on our mission of enhancing the election experience,” company officials wrote on their website. “This includes committing to the customers we support and the voters they serve to review our collective processes, best practices and operating procedures and look for ways we can improve the security and integrity of the democratic process.”

A copy of the settlement wasn’t immediately made available.