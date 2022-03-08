PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The naming rights for the Dunkin’ Donuts Center — fondly called “The Dunk” by many — are expiring next month, opening the door for new negotiations over what name goes on the arena in downtown Providence.

R.I. Convention Center executive director Daniel McConaghy said Tuesday he couldn’t discuss exactly what was happening behind the scenes, describing negotiations around the future naming rights as “sensitive in nature.” But he suggested to lawmakers there are multiple options on the table.

“We are discussing the opportunity with Dunkin’ Donuts and we are also looking at other options that will best serve the state of Rhode Island,” McConaghy said during a House Finance Committee hearing.

Dunkin’ — formerly known as Dunkin’ Donuts — has controlled the naming rights since 2001 when the company signed a 10-year deal with the then-Providence Civic Center Authority.

“For 28 years, the Providence Civic Center has been a great source of pride for its owners and investors – the taxpayers of Providence,” then-Mayor Vincent “Buddy” Cianci said at the time. “This pride will remain strong for many, many years to come if we, the owners of the newly renamed Dunkin’ Donuts Center, ensure that its future is secure and that our investment is safe.”

The deal was extended in May 2011, with the restaurant group committing about $5 million. The current agreement expires in April, according to McConaghy.

The indoor stadium — which some Rhode Islanders still call the Civic Center — is home to the Providence College men’s basketball team, which is nearing the end of a banner year.

The Providence Bruins — a development team for the Boston Bruins — also play home games in the same space, which gets converted from a basketball court into an ice rink.

Eli Sherman (esherman@wpri.com) is a Target 12 investigative reporter for 12 News. Connect with him on Twitter and on Facebook.

Ted Nesi contributed to this report.