PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The R.I. Ethics Commission is poised to open an investigation into the two Rhode Island officials whose now-infamous business trip to Philadelphia has made national headlines, the Target 12 Investigators have learned.

Commission staffers initiated complaints Monday against both Jim Thorsen, former director of the R.I. Department of Administration, and David Patten, the state’s property director, for potential violations of the state ethics code over their alleged behavior on the trip.

“The commission has the ability to self-initiate complaints when it has reasonable, reliable information that leads to a possible ethics violation … and that is what we did,” Jason Gramitt, the commission’s executive director, told Target 12.

The complaints argue the two may have violated three state laws that bar public officials from receiving any financial gain or other reward from their state position, as well as an Ethics Commission regulation which bars officials from accepting any single item worth over $25 or collection of gifts worth over $75 from someone with business before the government.

The full Ethics Commission is scheduled to vote on whether to authorize a full investigation of the pair at a meeting June 27.

John Marion, executive director of Common Cause Rhode Island and a longtime observer of the Ethics Commission, said he was struck by the ethics staff’s decision to take action on their own rather than waiting for a complaint to be filed by an outside organization or individual.

“It is highly unusual for the Ethics Commission to initiate a complaint on its own alleging a substantive violation of the code of ethics,” Marion told Target 12. “If any state needs an aggressive ethics watchdog it’s Rhode Island. I hope this is the beginning of a trend and not an anomaly.”

The twin ethics complaints are the latest fallout since last Thursday, when Target 12 and The Providence Journal won a public-records complaint forcing Gov. Dan McKee’s office to release an email detailing allegations of outrageous behavior by Patten and Thorsen when they visited a state contractor in Philadelphia on March 10.

Executives at the contractor, Scout Ltd., said Patten made a series of demands for special treatment — including lunch at a closed restaurant and free vegan cheese — in exchange for their support to provide over $55 million in state funds for Scout’s proposed redevelopment of the long-vacant Cranston Street Armory.

They also alleged that Patten made offensive remarks about the appearance and ethnicity of various people he met on the trip while Thorsen — his boss — did nothing to intervene.

“I will just say that we had heard of the trip, but we had not seen the email until everyone else saw it last week, and upon reviewing the email we made a decision that it was worth investigating,” Gramitt said.

Patten — who has attributed his behavior to “a mental-health event” — remains on paid leave from his $174,000-a-year state job while McKee awaits the results of separate human-resources and R.I. State Police investigations. Thorsen has since taken a job at the U.S. Treasury Department but said he made the best of a bad situation.

Scout’s leaders and other supporters of the Armory redevelopment have questioned whether McKee refused to support funding for the project as retaliation over Scout’s decision to report the two officials’ behavior. But McKee has said he has never been sold on whether the proposal is a smart use of taxpayer money.

Lawyers for Patten, who lives in Westerly, and Thorsen, who lives in Cumberland, were not immediately available for comment Thursday.

