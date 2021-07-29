RI mob associate pleads no contest in marijuana business case, avoids prison

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – An associate of the New England crime family has reached a deal with state prosecutors that spares him jail time in a case that accused him of being an illegal “silent partner” in a marijuana business.

Raymond Jenkins, 57, of Johnston, was arrested in April by the R.I. State State Police, accused of unlawfully being a major player in a state-licensed marijuana cultivator business. On Thursday, Jenkins pleaded no contest to one felony count of perjury and was sentenced to two years of probation. Two misdemeanor counts of giving a false document and conspiracy were dismissed.

Jenkins was accused of lying about his true role at Organic Bees, a cannabis cultivator on Mineral Spring Avenue in Pawtucket that sells product to marijuana dispensaries.

Jenkins, who state police say also goes by the nickname “Scarface,” is a “close associate of the Rhode Island faction of the New England La Cosa Nostra,” according a court affidavit. He was one of nine defendants in a sweeping bust into organized crime in 2011 that took down former boss Luigi “Baby Shacks” Manocchio.

By law, Jenkins’ felony record would prohibit him from obtaining a position of “managerial oversight over a state licensed medical marijuana cultivator,” according to the affidavit. Documents filed with the state listed Jenkins as a “trimmer” at Organic Bees, which is an employee who helps prepare the plant for use. But in reality, investigators said he was a key player in the businesses, managing much of the day-to-day operations.

In an email, Jenkins’ attorney William Dimitri said “Mr. Jenkins has accepted responsibility for the false statement contained in his DBR application and wants to put the whole ordeal behind him.”

The state police probe launched a regulatory hearing against Organic Bees by the Department of Business Regulation, which could result in the business losing its license to grow marijuana in the state.

In April, DBR spokesperson Brian Hodge said in an email “the Department is aware of the ongoing criminal matter and has moved to revoke Organic Bees’ cultivator license by way of an order to show cause issued this afternoon.”

There is a DBR status hearing on that matter scheduled for Sept. 8.