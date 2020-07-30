RI mistakenly sent 176 tax refunds signed by ‘Mickey Mouse’ and ‘Walt Disney’

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island tax officials this week mistakenly sent out about 176 tax refund checks that appeared to be signed by Mickey Mouse and Walt Disney, according to state officials.

R.I. Department of Revenue chief of staff Jade Borgeson confirmed the erroneous checks were sent Monday, citing a technical glitch that resulted in the names of the famous cartoon mouse and his creator — who died in 1966 — going out to individuals and businesses.

“No other signature lines were printed besides the two,” Borgeson wrote in an email.

The R.I. Division of Taxation, which is under the umbrella of the Revenue Department, uses the names “Mickey Mouse” and “Walt Disney” on dummy checks for internal testing, but the test-image files were mistakenly assigned to the real checks — resulting in the error, according to a spokesperson.

Typically, checks are signed with the names of General Treasurer Seth Magaziner and State Controller Peter Keenan. Borgeson said the erroneous checks have been voided and cannot be deposited.

“Corrected checks will be reissued to impacted taxpayers within one week,” Borgeson added.

Borgeson said the division apologizes for any inconvenience the error may have caused, and taxpayers who believe they received the misprinted checks are urged to reach out to the division at 1-401-8829, “option 3,” or email at tax.assist@tax.ri.gov.