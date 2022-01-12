Target 12 on WPRI.com

RI man who police believe faked his own death found in Scotland

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – A Rhode Island man who authorities suspected faked his own death has been found alive in Scotland.

Nicholas Alahverdian — an outspoken critic of Rhode Island’s child welfare system who alleged he was “tortured and raped” in group homes affiliated with the R.I. Department of Children, Youth and Families — was apparently on the run since 2020 when his wife claimed he had died overseas of cancer.

Rhode Island State Police Maj. Robert Creamer said on Wednesday Alahverdian was found in Scotland after he had been hospitalized with COVID-19, but referred all other questions to the FBI and authorities in Utah, where he has several outstanding warrants.

A spokesperson for the FBI did not immediately return a call for comment.

Alahverdian’s reemergence was first reported by The Providence Journal. The newspaper said Alahverdian is wanted on fraud and extortion complaints in Utah and Ohio.

Alahverdian moved out of the country with his wife and two children in 2016. He told people he had been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

Alahverdian filed a federal lawsuit in 2011, alleging he was sexually assaulted by group home residents and employees as he said DCYF “shuffled” him through several Rhode Island, Florida and Nebraska facilities.

The lawsuit was settled in 2013, but the details were not disclosed.

Tim White (twhite@wpri.com) is the Target 12 managing editor and chief investigative reporter at 12 News, and the host of Newsmakers.

Walt Buteau contributed to this report.

