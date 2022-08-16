Man claims to be Arthur Knight instead of Nicholas Alahverdian. (NewsNation)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Rhode Island man accused of faking his own death and moving to Europe under a different name is now facing a third charge of sexual misconduct out of Utah.

Nicholas Alahverdian, who claims to be Irishman Arthur Knight, is currently imprisoned in Scotland while a court determines whether he will be extradited to the United States to face charges.

Last month, the Salt Lake City District Attorney’s Office filed a charge of sexual battery against Alahverdian, who’s also gone by the name Nicholas Rossi and a host of other aliases.

According to court documents, the alleged incident dates back to 2008 when Alahverdian is also accused of raping two women in the state.

United Kingdom authorities confirmed last month that the fingerprints of the man who claims to be Arthur Knight match those of Alahverdian. Knight’s DNA was also obtained when he was hospitalized with COVID-19 in Scotland. That sample matched Alahverdian’s.

Alahverdian was arrested earlier this year for reportedly threatening staff at a Glasgow hospital. The court in Scotland determined Knight was a flight risk and denied him bail.

An extradition hearing in Scotland is scheduled to continue later this week, Target 12 has learned.