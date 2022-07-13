PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Utah prosecutors have filed a second rape charge against the man authorities believe is a former Rhode Islander who faked his own death to avoid prosecution.

The Salt Lake City District Attorney’s Office charged Nicholas Alahverdian, who’s also gone by the name Nicholas Rossi and a host of other aliases, with first-degree rape Wednesday and issued a no-bail warrant for his arrest.

“We are working with the Utah County Attorney’s Office and the U.S. Attorney on the extradition of Nicholas Rossi from Scotland,” the Salt Lake County District Attorney said in a statement. “The presumption of innocence applies, Nicholas Rossi remains innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.”

United Kingdom authorities confirmed earlier this month that the fingerprints of a man who claims to be Arthur Knight match those of Alahverdian.

Knight was arrested earlier this year after authorities were able to match his DNA with that of Alahverdian, who has already been charged with rape out of Utah County and allegedly died of cancer in Rhode Island two years ago. That DNA was obtained while Knight was hospitalized with COVID-19 in Scotland.

Prosecutors believe Alahverdian moved to Scotland after faking his own death in 2020.

Alahverdian is now awaiting extradition back to the United States after being arrested for reportedly threatening staff at a Glasgow hospital. The court in Scotland determined Knight was a flight risk and denied him bail.

Knight has maintained that authorities have the wrong guy.

In an interview with 12 News in April, Knight claimed he was born Nicholas Brown in Ireland in November 1986. He has no proof of that, however, which he blames on Irish law and a lack of access to his birth certificate and other records from his early life.