PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — State lawmakers have introduced a bill with the goal of expanding disabled Rhode Islanders’ access to public transportation.

Currently, the Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) offers the RIde Paratransit Program, which provides door-to-door services for disabled people who live within three-quarters of a mile of a fixed bus route, which is compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

The legislation, introduced last month by Rep. Carol Hagan McEntee, aims to provide transportation for disabled Rhode Islanders who live outside those parameters.

“If you don’t live within that three-quarter of a mile corridor, you don’t get a RIPTA bus,” Hagan McEntee said. “So ultimately, you are left to your own devices if you can’t drive.”

Hagan McEntee said she filed the bill after hearing from a constituent of hers who is legally blind. Christopher Bove said he often struggles to find a ride because of where he lives.

“The biggest challenge that I have as a disabled person is my ability to independently navigate throughout the state of Rhode Island,” Christopher Bove said.

The proposal doesn’t provide any specifics on how the service would work, however, it does call for a pilot program for those who don’t live within the required radius of the current program.

“What I would like to see RIPTA do is implement a voucher system where people … could get a voucher to get a Uber or Lyft,” Hagan McEntee said.

A spokesperson for RIPTA tells Target 12 they welcome a pilot program, but will need help funding it. The transportation agency estimates the program would cost an additional $24.6 million per year.

RIPTA also said that if they expand the RIde Paratransit Program, it could create inequities between disabled riders and the general population. Under the current system, the public has equal access to transportation.

The cost of a trip on a door-to-door RIde service is about $37, according to RIPTA. Passengers each pay $4 and the remaining $33 is covered by RIPTA’s budget and other subsidies.

RIPTA said the average cost of a fixed-route trip is $7, but passengers only pay $2.

Bove believes the proposed legislation is a step in the right direction.

“There have been experiences I haven’t been able to have because there is no way for me to get there, so I think this program is what disabled Rhode Islanders deserve,” Bove said.

If passed, the pilot program would be created no later than January 1, 2023.