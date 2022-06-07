PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Rhode Island health official who runs a program focused on child harm prevention has been arrested and charged with possession of child pornography, Target 12 has confirmed.

R.I. State Police arrested Jeffrey Hill, 46, of South Kingstown, and charged him with one count of possession of child pornography and one count of possession of child erotica. R.I. Department of Health spokesperson Annemarie Beardsworth confirmed state police notified the department on Tuesday and Hill was placed on administrative leave.

“Because this involves a pending legal and HR matter, we cannot comment any further,” Beardsworth wrote in an email.

Hill did not immediately respond to a phone call seeking comment.

The state worker is listed on the Health Department’s website as the point person for the Violence and Injury Prevention Program, which focuses on reducing injuries and death “caused by child abuse and neglect, intimate partner/sexual violence, suicide, also injuries attributed from motor vehicle crashes and sports.”

According to court documents, Hill was arraigned on Tuesday and released on $5,000 surety bail. A Washington County District Court judge ordered him to only use internet for business purposes and to have no unsupervised contact with children under 18.

The investigation began with a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in March, State Police Maj. Robert Creamer told Target 12. He said the State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigated the tip, which ultimately resulted in a search warrant of Hill’s home on Monday.

The possession of child erotica charge is a law passed last year, which made it a crime to have images that portray children in a sexual manner, but do not reach the level of child porn.

Hill’s next court hearing is scheduled for Sept. 9, according to court records.

